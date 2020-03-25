Wimbledon 2020 decision next week as organizers confirm emergency meeting

Wimbledon management will hold an emergency meeting next week to decide whether this year's tournament will continue.

%MINIFYHTML707c22c87446bd2fc5da0b6d53a9be0511% %MINIFYHTML707c22c87446bd2fc5da0b6d53a9be0512%

The All England Club is due to host the tournament starting June 29, but the event is in doubt due to the current global coronavirus crisis that has decimated the sports calendar.

Both the ATP and WTA tours are canceled until at least June 8, while Roland Garros officials chose to change the French Open from May to September.

MORE: The Coronavirus Pandemic Postpones the Olympics until 2021

In a statement released Wednesday, the All England Club (AELTC) revealed that it has been seeking contingency options for Wimbledon since January, working closely with the UK government and public health authorities.

Organizers will meet to decide what steps to take, and postponements and cancellations are expected to be discussed, but have formally ruled out playing behind closed doors.

"The unprecedented challenge presented by the COVID-19 crisis continues to affect our way of life in ways that we could not have imagined, and our thoughts are with all those affected in the UK and around the world," said the chief executive. from AELTC, Richard Lewis. . "The most important consideration is public health, and we are determined to act responsibly through the decisions we make."