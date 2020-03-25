Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco celebrate their first anniversary

Happy Anniversary, Wilmer Valderrama Y Amanda Pacheco!
The couple celebrated their first anniversary on Sunday. The 40-year-old actor marked the main milestone by posting a poignant tribute on Instagram.
"March 22, 2019. I met your adventurous soul. March 22, 2020. A year later, in the blink of an eye … we look back at a path full of memories … worth all the life … ", wrote Valderrama through the social network. on Tuesday. "Well my fiancee, can we reproduce this? #ItsJustUsNow #Quarantine."
In addition, he posted a series of sweet snapshots, including photos of the dynamic duo attending a baseball game, traveling, and just enjoying some fun in the sun. The first photo also gave fans a closer look at Pacheco's pear-shaped diamond engagement ring.
Pacheco also shared a special message through Instagram.
"A year ago today! .. Little did I know that it was just the beginning of a life full of adventures together. #ItsJustUsNow LITERALLY. #Quarantine # 3222020 #TeamoSiempre #CuandoTuSabesTuSabes,quot;, he wrote with a photo of the couple's paparazzi in his First date. "Ps: #ThanksPaparazzi, I was a little crazy, but thankful for capturing our first date."
the That 70's show Star and the model got engaged on New Year's Day.
"It's just us now," he wrote via Instagram at the time along with a photo of himself kneeling. "01-01-2020,quot;.
While Valderrama included March 22 as his official anniversary date, fans didn't find out about their romance until more than a month later.
"He definitely wants to make sure that she feels cared for," a source told E! News in May of last year. "Even if they are just doing simple things, they have a lot of fun and are always smiling."
