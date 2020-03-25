Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco celebrate their first anniversary

Happy Anniversary, Wilmer Valderrama Y Amanda Pacheco!

The couple celebrated their first anniversary on Sunday. The 40-year-old actor marked the main milestone by posting a poignant tribute on Instagram.

"March 22, 2019. I met your adventurous soul. March 22, 2020. A year later, in the blink of an eye … we look back at a path full of memories … worth all the life … ", wrote Valderrama through the social network. on Tuesday. "Well my fiancee, can we reproduce this? #ItsJustUsNow #Quarantine."

In addition, he posted a series of sweet snapshots, including photos of the dynamic duo attending a baseball game, traveling, and just enjoying some fun in the sun. The first photo also gave fans a closer look at Pacheco's pear-shaped diamond engagement ring.

Pacheco also shared a special message through Instagram.

"A year ago today! .. Little did I know that it was just the beginning of a life full of adventures together. #ItsJustUsNow LITERALLY. #Quarantine # 3222020 #TeamoSiempre #CuandoTuSabesTuSabes,quot;, he wrote with a photo of the couple's paparazzi in his First date. "Ps: #ThanksPaparazzi, I was a little crazy, but thankful for capturing our first date."