William Shatner comes to Sam Heughan's defense of Hawaii vacation amid coronavirus crisis

The actor from & # 39; Outlander & # 39; It landed in warm waters after it decided to fly from Los Angeles to Hawaii after the pandemic led to the recent cancellation of the PaleyFest LA event.

William Shatner has come in defense of "stranger"star Sam Heughan after the Scottish actor was attacked online for vacationing in Hawaii during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 39-year-old man decided to fly from Los Angeles to Hawaii after the global health crisis led to the recent cancellation of the PaleyFest LA event, where he was to promote his new movie. "Bloodshot"

Heughan shared his location during a question-and-answer session on Twitter with fans on Sunday, March 22, explaining that he had arrived before March 17, when Governor David Ige asked tourists to postpone any planned holiday in the state to next month to prevent further spread of Covid-19.

"I came here before the travel ban," he wrote. "Rather concerned with returning to the UK. Certainly safer here for now. I hope you are safe and so is your family!"

Sam Heughan reveals that he is in Hawaii in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

However, his comments sparked a backlash from some supporters, who criticized Heughan for putting locals at risk by traveling to Hawaii amid the coronavirus outbreak, despite the actor insisting he had "self-isolated. / care "during your stay.

Now Shatner has entered the "horrible situation" to speak on behalf of his friend, alleging that Heughan is being attacked by a group of "strange and older women" convinced that he is "secretly seeing" his married co-star, Caitriona Balfe.

In a lengthy Twitter protest on Tuesday, the "Star Trek"The legend accused the trolls of" manifesting justifications and lies to compensate for their defamatory stories, "and argued that Heughan" is not a burden to anyone, "since he is actually helping the economy by renting a place" than otherwise. way would be empty. "

Shatner went on to criticize his friend's critics and tabloid editors who have gossiped about the alleged backlash, instead of urging them to "refocus their attention" on more encouraging lockdown stories.

"Or perhaps they look at how certain factions of people online are trying to interrupt things, either because they are afraid or jealous or they have other problems that they are trying to compensate for, so they lash out," he suggested.

William Shatner defended Sam in his long post.

At the conclusion of the tweets, he concluded: "I have said my peace (sic); now I am returning to regular programming."