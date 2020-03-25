Will the 2020 NFL Draft be rescheduled? Why is the league facing pressure to delay the draft?

%MINIFYHTML613f236d1985e6cea7d5d3687879ae9011% %MINIFYHTML613f236d1985e6cea7d5d3687879ae9012%

The NFL last week started the 2020 league year and free agency as scheduled, despite internal logistics and logistics issues related to the coronavirus pandemic that has shut down the rest of the sports world. Now the league is undergoing similar pressure to reconsider its plan regarding the April NFL Draft.

According to multiple reports, the NFL general manager subcommittee in a conference call Tuesday night pushed for Commissioner Roger Goodell to withdraw the draft, which will begin Thursday, April 23 and run until Saturday, April 25.

The same reports noted that the league currently has no plans to alter its schedule.

According to ESPN, the GMs are concerned "there won't be enough time for player physicals, gathering psychological tests, obtaining more verified information about players and some teams that have to conduct the draft from home. sent a memorandum stating that the team's 32 facilities will be forced to close At 6 pm. ET on Wednesday "with limited exceptions,quot;.

Some teams have already closed their facilities, so the league's mandate once again puts everyone on equal footing in terms of draft preparation. However, for some, like Saints GM Mickey Loomis, that's not enough.

"I personally would be in favor of delaying the draft, so that we can do some of the work that our scouts and staff normally do," Loomis told Peter King on the latter's podcast (via Pro Football Talk). So just the logistics of trying to carry out the draft without having access to their draft rooms and offices creates many logistical problems. This is not a fantasy eraser you make with just a list of things on a piece of paper. There are many things to prepare for, and there is much work to be done during the draft. Listen, it will be very, very difficult to carry it out and do it in a way that is doing justice to the process.

"A large part of the information process has not yet happened. And a lot of that is done in the months of March and early April. And obviously we have not been able to do it. It does not make it possible. Impossible and, nevertheless, makes it a much riskier bet than it would normally be. "

This is a natural concern for GMs, whose jobs largely depend on the success or failure they experience on the draft. They are used to a limit amount of over-preparation including now impossible professional training and player visits to team facilities.

Of course, challenges could further separate the best from the worst. Some might consider Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta among the best, and while he admits "this is a difficult time,quot; for NFL talent evaluators, he has a plan.

"Rest assured that I will be watching every player in this draft and go back to my days as director of scouting for the university," DeCosta told the Baltimore Sun. "And we will work together, and we have an excellent team of people. And even if we can't be together (on the team's premises), we can talk on the phone, we can work remotely, we can record videos – conference with each other, and we'll take the best decisions we can for this club. "

That's what the NFL likes to hear (and the owners of league teams that will finally have something to say about whether the offseason schedule changes further.) The league has already canceled public events in Las Vegas in the week of the draft. Chances are, he'll do his best to ensure that the show, or what's left of it, continues, preventing his hand from being forced.

The difficult situation of the GMs is condemned.