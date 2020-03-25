Why the bachelorette party should find older guys for Clare Crawley?

It was an inspiring moment, when Bachelor Nation reached its past and named Clare Crawley, who first appeared in The Bachelor in 2014, as the next bachelorette party.
Now also a veteran of Bachelor in Paradise Y The Bachelor Winter GamesClare is still best known for telling Juan Pablo Galavis when he gave her the brush before not proposing to her Nikki Ferrell and bypass the usual declaration of love that ends each season (even when the declarer has doubts later).
"I thought I knew what kind of man you were and I'm not done," Clare said when Juan Pablo, who was not so broken, tried to interrupt her on the pass with some "OK,quot; bewildered.
"Do you know when I made my decision?" I ask.
"I don't care," she replied. "I lost respect for you." She turned around. "Because, I'll tell you one thing: I thought I knew what kind of man you were. What you just put me through, I would never want my children to have a father like you."
"Thank goodness," Galavis sighed as Clare walked away with the host. Chris Harrison, who had been waiting to offer a comforting hug. "I'm glad I didn't choose her."
It was a "wait, I need to see that again!" exchange, Juan Pablo's arrogant growl and Clare's refusal to pretend she wasn't totally angry combining at one of the most shocking moments of all time in Bachelor Nation history.
But Clare called the decidedly unromantic turn of events "a blessing in disguise."
"I got into this feeling that I'm going to be 100 percent open and I'm going to be 100 percent myself and I'm going to think about what I'm doing and, because I thought and then acted, I'm proud of that," said the stylist by trade. in Good morning america after season 18 finale of The Bachelor transmitted
That was six years ago. Later, in 2014, he participated in the second season of Bachelor in Paradise, An idyllic stay in Mexico where the edition made it appear that Clare was in communion with a raccoon.
As told to LA Times reporter Amy Kaufman for her book Bachelor Nation, the publisher responsible for that creative choice identified with Clare in a Bachelor in Paradise Farewell party. "I was literally like, 'Really? Are you admitting that?'" He recalled saying. "Do you know how much pain you caused in my life by people who really thought I was talking to raccoons?"
Still, she persisted. Clare returned to the fold for The Bachelor Winter Games, which premiered in February 2018 and ended committed to Bachelor in Canada alum Benoit Beauséjour-Savard.
"I think she is the most amazing girl I have ever met!" Benoit sprang to E! News two years ago after proposing during the The world says it all special reunion.
They suspended him that April, but with kindness and mutual respect.
But now, Clare will be the beauty of the dance, the Bachelorette herself, with more than two dozen (hopefully) eligible suitors to choose from and a chance to take charge of her own story.
Already a fan favorite thanks to his legendary appearance on The BachelorHer 39-year-old full-fledged adult status (she just celebrated her birthday on March 20) makes her someone she needs to root much more among the group who are no more than 20 years old.
That coveted audience demo can start at age 18, but it goes up to 49, after all.
For a show that had apparently been digging its own grave out of touch just a few years ago, The Bachelor-and associated programming has seen a resurgence in interest lately. Whether due to made-up stories (She's a virgin! And she's jumping over a fence!), The addition of Paradise to the lineup to inject a little more steam into the proceedings, as well as some marriages that completed the batting average of the flagships, or that our real nation needs more distraction than ever from the real world, business is booming in Bachelor Nation.
And Clare being named the star of the 16th season of High school It was the franchise's greatest recognition of the 21st century since Rachel Lindsay it became the first black Bachelorette three years ago.
Which doesn't say much, please don't confuse our approval with glowing praise, but having a bachelorette party that's on the brink of 40's is much more interesting than trying to get nervous again for 25 years. The perspectives of the old.
No offense, Hannah brown, The best of luck to you.
In turn, the appreciations reached Clare and what high note could be for him Single franchise, having a woman who was more representative of the women watching: viewers over 30 who may or may not be married but who can identify with someone who has not only not found Mr. Right yet, but also He has been Looped a few times for love and relationships.
You know, someone who has lived a little.
Immediately, the topic focused on who would come to run for Clare's affections, surely they would expand the search beyond the usual parade of the twenties. And would we be seeing our first group of people 40 and older?
The consensus was: hopefully.
Even seeing the romantic trials and tribulations of a 28 year old. Peter Webber and a group of women between the ages of 22 and 28, with Natasha, whom we barely knew, the oldest in the group at 31, made producers wonder if they should shake up their usual system a bit.
"We'll see it all," said Rob Mills, ABC's senior vice president of alternative series, specials and evening programming. Entertainment tonight about a month before The BachelorThe last ending, followed by an Oops.
"I don't think you ever say you would do something different, but I think we need to see things in the future. You see a lot of people talking about the age of the contestants, I think that's something we would probably look at and say:" Does it have to be older? Are these girls ready? "This is a show about hoping to find a life partner, and that's happened on this show. I think just making sure everyone is ready, and you can't ignore the fact that they don't even for the right reasons, are you there to be an influencer? are you there for peter? looking at all that. i think everyone's very sincere; i think the girls are really cool, but you look at everything and keep that in mind as we think who the next bachelorette party is going to be. "
By choosing Clare, they apparently showed that they had, in fact, "taken a look at things." (Although let's not forget, she is also a proven and true franchise star, someone they can count on for good television.)
"I am looking for a man who is like my dad. Strong, loving, gentle, compassionate and a real, genuine and kind man," Clare said in GMA earlier this month when she was introduced as a single. At the same time, she was open to dating younger boys, she said, although she referred to women in Peter's season, based on age, as "babies."
"Honestly, for me, the most important thing is that I want a man who takes off his armor, who is strong, but who is willing to take off his armor, open up and be vulnerable," he said. "And I think that's a serious fortress right there. So I want a man who can do that."
So with all that in mind, when their lineup of suitors was announced on March 11, we couldn't wait to see the salt and pepper parade.
Instead, the average age of these 32 men is 28.3.
They're all photogenic guys with impressive physiques and a killer smile, to be sure, but only eight of them are 30 or older, and only one of them is older than Clare, 42-year-old Bret E. of Provo, Utah (who, yes, he has a nice salt stain on his beard). Which means that 24 of them are 10 years or younger than her.
Now, we know that Clare said she wanted a man who shared certain qualities with her father didn't mean a lot of 60-year-olds, but … really? Of course, the millennial set was always going to be generously represented, but did they still feel compelled to search for candidates for the new crowd?
"For me, it's just more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want, what I don't want," said Clare, who was just 39 at the time. GMA.
"I feel like my age is really an advantage," he also said. Persons. "I've been through twists and turns and I know what I'm going to put up with and what I'm not going to take. Clare, 23, had no idea what she wanted. And I'm glad that wasn't the end of my story of love because now I'm a very different woman. "
While a woman's increased self-awareness lends itself ideally to treating herself more kindly and thus having a more prudent relationship, the self-awareness that hopefully comes with age in a man means you have discovered that this is happening High school may not be the best idea?
It takes all kinds of people to make the world go round, and a man's age is not a character trait, more than other physical attributes beyond his control. And of course most of these gentlemen, when they apply, claim to be serious about wanting to find love in the long run.
Also, as a friend noted, maybe he likes 20-year-olds. Many men play the game that way, so we don't scold a woman for her right to do the same.
But it was still a little surprising that they were still having a mischief with this woman who obviously values her life experience with a lot of men who, while not claiming to know all of her life stories, are simply not there yet. Do they "age,quot; single, but leave most men closer to Peter's age? (And actually 16 of them are younger than Peter, including one who is 23 years old, the same age Clare was, 16 years ago, when, in her words, she "had no idea,quot; what she wanted.)
Of course, that was before the global pandemic.
Production in the 16th season of High school It should already be underway, but it has been postponed for the foreseeable future, like everything that requires more than a few people to be around at any time, due to the spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19.
Instead of waving limousines and filling up the mansion bar, Chris Harrison and the crew stay home and practice social distancing, just like Clare, who wrote on Instagram on March 13, "Talk about the most dramatic season of all time! In all seriousness, everyone's health is the top priority right now, and I'm sure you've heard, we're pressing pause for now on filming The Bachelorette. We're taking it day by day and even hour by hour as this is so unpredictable. All I know for sure is that my heart is so full of all the love and support so far, and I'm still so excited for my journey to begin! I've waited 38 years for these moments, what's a little bit longer, right? "
However, the same cannot be said for Clare's 32 possible husbands. Harrison said via Instagram Live on March 19 that in all likelihood they will have to re-broadcast.
"Chances are, everyone can put their lives on hold and come back again is very rare," said the lifelong host, who has been with the franchise since the start in 2002. "So yeah, still we're picking, so if you have someone you think is great for this beautiful woman here … "
Clare, in chat, added: "Maybe this was suspended for some divine reason … It is only to our advantage that other people may come in or change things."
Um …yes. Now is the opportunity to raise that average. Clare is willing to date younger men, but being old enough to rent a car on her own is not a bad place to start. Being old enough to run for president is even better.
And if the producers are concerned that a bunch of thirty to forty-somethings are boring, that they need the 23-29 crowd to bring the drama … well, we can safely assure you that it is do not the case.
