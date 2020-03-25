Why is the coronavirus killing more men than women? – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLd335843029b43ed58c1737926b97f41111% %MINIFYHTMLd335843029b43ed58c1737926b97f41112%

The new coronavirus pandemic leads to severe COVID-19 in some patients, and men are more likely to die than women.

Available data suggests that lifestyle choices, as well as pre-existing health conditions, which may be related to riskier behaviors, put more men at risk of dying from COVID-19 than women.

A better coronavirus statistics report would help develop health policies that could improve the treatment of severe cases of COVID-19.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Health officials who have studied the new coronavirus since the first cases appeared in China have concluded that most people receiving COVID-19 will recover from the disease, and some will not even experience any symptoms. But the virus is life-threatening for many categories of patients, including the elderly and people with various pre-existing conditions. From the first days, epidemiologists said that COVID-19 kills more men than women, but there was no definitive answer on why that happens. What's worse is that countries that are already experiencing an increasing number of cases are not tracking this critical factor when reporting statistics. Accurate gender data could help clinicians better understand high-risk patient categories and adapt detection, testing, and treatment methods accordingly.

Working with Global Health 50/50, a research institute that analyzes gender inequality in global health, CNN analyzed the COVID-19 data from various countries in an effort to understand why men are more likely to die than women.

%MINIFYHTMLd335843029b43ed58c1737926b97f41113% %MINIFYHTMLd335843029b43ed58c1737926b97f41114%

So far, only six countries out of the top 10 countries for total COVID-19 cases, including China, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, and South Korea, have provided sex-disaggregated data for confirmed cases and deaths. The data of the EE. USA And Spain is notably absent because sex data is not available at the moment.

Image source: Center for Science and Systems Engineering

%MINIFYHTMLd335843029b43ed58c1737926b97f41115% %MINIFYHTMLd335843029b43ed58c1737926b97f41116%

In each of these six countries, more COVID-19 men died than women, and in some countries, the number of men who contracted the disease was greater than the number of women. Still, there is no data on the proportion of tests administered to men and women, which would be a crucial data point for the study, and China's figures only cover the period until the end of February.

But what is available says men have a higher risk of dying from COVID-19 than women, and the data is similar to studies looking at the SARS and MERS epidemics. The researchers found that the men reported worse clinical SARS outcomes in Hong Kong. A study from South Korea and Saudi Arabia showed that men also had an increased risk of dying from MERS.

CNN The report notes that one of the reasons men are more at risk is that more men have unhealthy habits than women, including tobacco and alcohol use. Some researchers say that women "have a stronger immune response against viral infections than men because they spend part of their lives with a foreign body inside, their offspring, giving them a survival advantage."

Image Source: CNN

Hormonal changes could also be part of the equation, the report notes, as can pre-existing conditions. Hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and chronic lung disease are known to increase the severity of COVID-19, and these conditions tend to be more common among men in the six countries studied, but also globally.

"If COVID-19 follows the same type of patterns that we see in a variety of other diseases, what we know is that men tend to have in their lifetime … increased risks of exposure to behaviors that will lead to health outcomes adverse in the long term, "said Sarah Hawkes, co-director of Global Health 50/50." So, in most countries, for example, what we see is that men smoke tobacco and drink alcohol at much higher rates than women,quot;.

In simpler terms, men are more likely to smoke and drink more than women, and these unhealthy behaviors can be risk factors for contracting some of the diseases mentioned above. Add age as an additional consideration and you may end up with a more serious and life-threatening case of COVID-19 for men than for women.

More data is required to get definitive answers about how COVID-19 affects both genders, and scientists urge authorities to use the sophisticated technology available to report cases and include sex data in their reports. It is noteworthy that the study analyzed the available data until March 20. As of this writing, there were more than 436,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and almost 20,000 people had died. The complete Global Health 50/50 and CNN The reports have more charts and are definitely worth reading.

Image source: Claudia Greco / AGF / Shutterstock