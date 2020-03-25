Why are Coronavirus-related NFL Draft scanning limitations good for players like Tua Tagovailoa, bad for others?

When I was an NFL general manager, my biggest fear in the draft was selecting a warrior who would end up as the next big failure. So when I participated in the pre-draft meetings in March and April with our scouts, I always pushed for us to focus more on the performance of players in real games and less on their measurable exercises and measurements of the Combine, professional days and visits team.

Well, unfortunately due to COVID-19, that's precisely what GM, coaches, and scouting staff are going to do out of necessity more than usual this draft season. While I always wanted as much information on prospects as possible, I don't think it's a bad thing that teams are forced to go to the game tape more extensively.

This is all a consequence of the NFL's pronouncement banning all pre-draft visits and medical reviews with players until further notice. Thus, the usual process has been affected due to the health crisis, and it's hard to imagine how this edict would rise before the draft that is now only a few weeks away.

While it will be to the detriment of many small college players who were not in the Combine or Senior Bowl and have canceled pro days, so more information is needed on them, I can see that it really works in favor of players like Tua Tagovailoa.

The teams will probably not be able to have their medical staff fully examine Tagovailoa before the draft. He will continue to share edited workouts via social media (as he did this week) in an attempt to show that he is fully recovered from the dislocated hip that ended his 2019 Alabama season after nine games. Players like Tagovailoa will have their agents and personal doctors send filtered information about their physical condition to the teams.

Teams will be allowed to video conference up to one hour three times a week with players, and some teams will surely try to see players train in these sessions. But that will be of limited benefit compared to seeing a player in person.

Tagovailoa is the most prominent player with physical uncertainty in this year's draft. He was thoroughly vetted by team medics at Combine, but was not authorized to exercise at Indy and had targeted his professional day on April 5 for his full training in the field, which is now phased out. In the video he tweeted, he seemed to move well with his side-to-side movement and back off. But skeptics in the team's ranks will wonder if the video's speed was altered. And it doesn't show Tua running at full speed ahead.

With no physical exams or exhaustive reviews allowed, I see teams speaking extensively with their medical staff about the likelihood of a full recovery from the injury Tagovailoa suffered along with a discussion about its projected overall durability as it has also dealt with ankle problems and other minor injuries. There will be similar discussions about other players emerging from significant injuries.

Assuming a relatively positive response from the doc team, he will return to the video, which will be a great thing for Tagovailoa. He went 22-2 in his college career, played in two national championships (winning in 2017 when he was the game's Most Valuable Player) and set a new NCAA FBS pinning record next year. During his two seasons as a Crimson Tide starter, he threw 87 impressive touchdown passes against 11 interceptions and added nine rushing touchdowns. The video will show a player with great precision, QB intelligence, and mobility for the most important ability to extend plays before finding the wide receiver or running for a first try.

Despite the caution flags, there is a good chance that Tagovailoa will be third in this draft after LSB QB Joe Burrow and Ohio State runner Chase Young. The Dolphins are likely to use their draft capital (six picks in the first three rounds, including three No. 1s) to trade and not risk losing it, unless they feel the safest pick for durability is Oregon QB Justin. Herbert in his No 5 points. But Herbert won't excite South Florida ticket buyers as much as Tagovailoa.

I think it will work well for Tua and other Power 5 conference players who have been well explored during their college careers and in the Combine and perhaps the Senior Bowl. I think the biggest negative impact of the pre-draft restrictions will affect small school players who relied on their now-canceled Pro Days to showcase their skill sets to GMs, coaches, and NFL scouts. And then they waited to be invited to the team facility to take a closer look.

There were also a lot of Power 5 players who didn't train at the Combine, so for them, teams could only have an estimated running time of 40 yards and lose other measurable ones like vertical jump. But there are plenty of gameplay videos about the top competition, so it shouldn't affect your status as much.

A handful of professional days were held before the shutdown that will benefit players from non-Power 5 schools. The Air Force, for example, had one of the last professional days on March 9. For so many other players, it is not luck.

The problem for these players is that unless they've played multiple games outside of the conference against the big schools, it's difficult for scouts to rate them without seeing them play against an NFL-caliber competition.

I also understand this problem through my work with a group of NFL agents, as we have several small school newbies who were hoping to have good professional days and gain a higher profile on the NFL scouting radar. Now, the most likely outcome is that these players will not be drafted and must be signed as priority free agents after the draft.

As players register and compete on a training ground, they will have the opportunity to demonstrate their worth to form a final roster or a practice squad. These under-the-radar players can certainly become eventual headlines and stars. That was the case when I signed non-recruited defensive tackle John Randle with the Vikings in 1990. He ended up in the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame.

The good news for these players most affected by the current scouting system shutdown is that teams need plenty of picks in the late round and undrafted players for the team to have a salary close to the minimum to balance the salary limit with the high stars with prices.

In the final analysis, while the NFL has yet to be as affected as the other major professional sports leagues, they are still weird days for this kind of draft and the team staff who are evaluating them.

