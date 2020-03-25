Whitmer says Beaumont Health is "almost on the edge,quot; – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (AP) Gov. Gretchen Whitmer warned Tuesday that a Detroit-area hospital system was "near capacity,quot; treating people with the coronavirus, as the state stay-at-home order was activated to reduce the spread.

The governor, speaking about her move with WDET-FM, pointed to Beaumont Health, which has eight hospitals in Wayne and Oakland counties and describes itself as Michigan's largest health care system.

"Let's be very clear: Beaumont Health is almost at its peak right now. We haven't seen the worst yet," he said. "The numbers are going to keep going up."

The Associated Press left messages at the Governor's and Beaumont's offices seeking additional information and clarification.

The University of Oakland, which sent the students home, has offered their dormitories, sand, and parking lots to Beaumont for improvised medical purposes. President Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, who is a doctor, predicts that local healthcare providers will be overwhelmed. She said the residences could be used to isolate people.

Whitmer has banned employers from requiring workers to leave their homes unless it is necessary to protect life or perform minimal basic operations. There are exceptions, including supermarkets, banks, gas stations, and restaurants that offer takeout.

In Petoskey, in northern Michigan, Emmet County Sheriff Pete Wallin said agents will investigate complaints about people who violate Whitmer's command, but "there will be no arrests." Other law enforcement agencies have offered similar messages.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. Most people recover.

At least 1,328 people tested positive for coronavirus in Michigan. Nearly 73% of the cases, 967, are in Wayne County, home of Detroit, and adjacent Oakland County. COVID-19 deaths have increased to at least 15.

A Detroit police dispatcher who contracted the virus when he traveled outside of Michigan died Monday. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said the 38-year-old man was not feeling well when he returned to work on March 16 after a trip.

"This disease cannot be passed from person to person if we are not out there," Whitmer said Monday in a plea to people to stay home.

Separately, 282 Detroit officers were out of work awaiting test results or in quarantine, although 152 were expected to return at the end of the week, Duggan said. The department has about 2,200 officers, according to its website.

The pandemic has led to acts of generosity. A Lansing area man twice left $ 1,000 to be shared by employees at Darrell’s Market & Hardware near Mason.

"I think I just wanted to support the people who are still working. It's pretty special, "owner Jamie Robinson told the Lansing State Journal.

