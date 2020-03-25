White House and Senate Leaders Strike Agreement on $ 2 Billion Coronavirus Stimulus – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML1e65ce31d944c484d2437d1aed6db21311% %MINIFYHTML1e65ce31d944c484d2437d1aed6db21312%

White House and Senate leaders finally agreed on a $ 2 trillion stimulus package for the US economy. USA As the country deals with the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Finally, we have a deal. After days of intense discussions, the Senate has reached a bipartisan agreement on a historic aid package for this pandemic, "Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on the Senate floor early in the morning. Wednesday.

"It will launch new resources at the forefront of the fight for health care in our nation. And it will inject trillions of dollars in cash into the economy as quickly as possible to help America's workers, families, small businesses and industries overcome this disruption and emerge on the other side ready to skyrocket. ”

The precise details of the tax package have yet to be revealed, though they are expected to include around $ 350 billion in small business loans and another $ 500 billion for struggling companies such as airlines. Hospitals are also expected to receive a $ 75 billion cash injection to help them manage an avalanche of patients affected by the coronavirus. About $ 250B has been reserved for direct payments to Americans.

The deal was made after five days of talks, with Democrats pushing for more safeguards for American workers along with some of the corporate measures. The value of the bailout is likely to overshadow both the 2008 bank bailout and the 2009 Barack Obama recovery law.

There are at least 52,976 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. USA Some 704 people have died from the disease.