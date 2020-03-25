What to do if someone in your home has coronavirus – BGR

Caring for a coronavirus patient in your own home means adapting to a rapidly changing situation.

Establishing a sick room, isolating the virus, and ensuring the comfort of your loved one is of utmost importance.

Health experts around the world recommend social distancing and self-isolation as the best ways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus through a community. The measures work if enough people follow them, but there is still a big question for people who are in an unenviable position to live in the same house as someone who confirms having COVID-19.

Your best option in this case, whether you are the person with the infection or live with someone who you think may have it or who has tested positive, is to follow some basic practices to minimize the risk that the infected person will spread the infection. virus for the rest of the home.

The sick room

Just as hospitals and clinics will create designated areas for patients with the new coronavirus, you can do the same effectively within your own home. That means allocating a "sick room," so to speak, and making sure it's comfortable and well-equipped with the things the sick person will need. This helps ensure that your loved one can begin his or her recovery safely and without having to scan the home for things they may need, such as tissues, water, and other essentials.

Disinfect everything

If you haven't already been spraying and spraying cleaner on things like door knobs, counter tops, and other things that are touched multiple times a day in an average home, now is the time to do it. You don't have to go overboard, but if your sick family member or friend or roommate has to leave your sick room, anything they interact with should receive some form of disinfection. Oh, and wash your hands often throughout the day, although you should already be doing this.

Home delivery of food

Healthy household members should do their best to care for the sick, but that can be tricky when it comes to preventing the spread of a contagious disease. Preparing food and then leaving it outside a door is a good way to minimize contact while ensuring that anyone who is ill has plenty to eat.

First of all, when it comes to bringing food home, it goes without saying that any sick person should avoid it at all costs. Ordering food online is an option, but be sure to include a note in the delivery instructions to leave the food out and not to contact a delivery person directly. Ordering groceries online and choosing a pickup time is also an option, but only healthy people should take those trips.

Register remotely

Monitor the health of anyone who is sick in your home, but do it remotely if possible. Sending a message via Facebook or SMS is much safer than opening the door and meeting face to face.

It is important to monitor the severity of symptoms, and if a person is having trouble breathing, coughing up blood, or has other troubling symptoms, it is time to call the doctor and, in some cases, take them to the hospital as soon as possible.

Wait

If a person's symptoms are mild and not life threatening, most hospitals and clinics will advise the individual or family to overcome the disease until they naturally improve. This can take days or weeks, so prepare for extended downtime and plan ahead for this inevitability.

