What to call the 2021 Olympics? Just one of the many challenges for Japan

TOKYO – The unprecedented decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics until next summer due to the coronavirus pandemic brought relief to athletes and national teams who had lobbied for the suspension of the Games, even as its organizers seemed to defy the inevitable.
But for Japan, delaying the world's largest sporting event will pose economic, political, and logistical challenges that no other nation has faced, including where to store the Olympic flame for a year, how to manage thousands of ticket holders who no longer know what dates. They have committed and if the country can expect to recoup their $ 10 billion investment.
The Tokyo organizing committee has to persuade a staff of 3,500, many of whom were seconded by corporate sponsors and were slated to return to work at those companies in the fall, to stay for another 12 months.
Hotels must rebook thousands of visitors. The real estate company that is converting the Olympic Village into condos now has to move its renovation program forward another year and potentially redo thousands of buyer contracts.
There is even the question of how to refer to the Delayed Games. Although both Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and Tokyo Organizing Committee Chairman Yoshiro Mori said the Olympics would continue, albeit awkwardly, to be known as Tokyo 2020, social media brightened with dozens of suggestions like Tokyo 2020: 2.0 or Tokyo 2020 R2, as much as joking altered olympic logos.
As Japan extends its multi-billion dollar Olympic effort by a year, its Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will have to convince the country that it can maintain control of a difficult combination of tasks and obstacles, even as it tries to steer the nation away from a Global viral outbreak that has so far remained contained in Japan but has the potential to explode at any time.
For now, at least, the delay in declaring a postponement, which Abe relented on Tuesday after apparently any other major sporting event had been canceled or delayed, has given him time to recover from previous missteps.
Last month, Japan was accused of criticizing her response to the coronavirus outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined for two weeks in Yokohama. And critics raised questions about whether Japan had waited too long to impose entry bans on people traveling from China when the epidemic focused on Wuhan.
"I think the prime minister would have been infinitely more bruised if the decision had occurred in the context of where Japan was just a few weeks ago," said Mireya Solis, co-director of the Center for East Asian Policy Studies at the Brookings Institution. in Washington. "There would have been questions about whether those answers would have cost Japan the Olympics or put people at risk."
Now, Ms. Solís said, the fact that Mr. Abe was able to avoid a total cancellation of the Games "will be seen as skillful management."
If the world can launch the coronavirus in the next year, the postponed Games could serve as a "big send-off a few months before Abe is due to leave office," said Tobias Harris, a Japanese policy expert at Teneo Intelligence at Washington.
"It is a great symbolic moment for Japan if the world can really come together," said Harris. "It becomes the 'we have overcome the pandemic Games', and Japan becomes the orchestrator for that."
However, with the fast-moving coronavirus, what is true today could easily change tomorrow, and the fortunes of Mr. Abe, the longest serving Prime Minister in Japan, could change. For now, Japan has managed to limit outbreaks and has not reported a large number of deaths or overloaded intensive care units.
Skeptics warn that Japan may be reporting infection rates very little because it is not evaluating people as much as it is in other countries. They are concerned that the number of serious illnesses and deaths may increase dramatically, especially among the Japanese. disproportionately larger population.
"The big question is whether his luck will stay with respect to Covid-19," said Gerald L. Curtis, professor emeritus of political science at Columbia University.
Mr. Abe, Curtis said, "has been playing a kind of Russian roulette, betting that the virus will not suddenly increase and giving the public a false sense of security by not testing large numbers of people." If his luck runs out and the virus spreads, he will not be prime minister when the Olympics arrive in Tokyo next year. "
Another challenge for Japan's leader is the economy, whose relative strength had fueled his longevity in power, but which is now on the brink of a deep recession.
Starting late last year, even before tourism evaporated as the coronavirus spread, Japan's economy had contracted due to a drop in Chinese demand for Japanese exports and reduced consumer spending after that Abe raised taxes last fall to cope with the rapidly aging Japanese population.
The Olympics were supposed to help revive the economy. Now that momentum must wait a year, and it will follow what is likely to be a disastrous global recession.
It is unclear who will bear the potential additional costs of extended leases on the premises or ongoing maintenance of the sites. The delayed Games "could be a political burden because the government must make additional expenses for the preparation of the Olympic Games during an economic crisis," said Jiro Yamaguchi, professor of political science at Hosei University in Tokyo.
"The Olympics could be a responsibility rather than a political opportunity for Prime Minister Abe," said Yamaguchi.
For the public, which overwhelmingly indicated in opinion polls that the Games should not be organized this year, the extension could lead to fatigue.
Ichiro Masaki, 50, who works at a building maintenance company in Tokyo and bought tickets for the pentathlon and soccer, said he was not sure he could use the tickets next year. "Well honestly I'm not as excited as when I got the tickets," said Masaki. "If my work schedule allows, I'll probably go see the Games, but I could get a refund."
The postponement came just in time for Tokyo organizers to cancel the torch relay, which was due to start Thursday at Fukushima, the site of a 2011 nuclear disaster.
Fukushima hoped to benefit from an Olympic narrative showing the prefecture's recovery from the deadly earthquake, tsunami and nuclear collapse of nine years ago. Delaying the relay delays these hopes for another year, but it may have helped prevent another disaster.
With the Olympic flame on display in various prefectures last week, thousands of spectators gathered to watch it. Jun Suzuki, an Olympic Games official in charge of promoting Fukushima Prefecture, said 3,000 people gathered for two hours on Tuesday in front of the main Fukushima train station to see the flame in their cauldron.
Public health officials have warned that those crowds may be breeding grounds for the infection, and since late last month, Mr. Abe has requested that major sporting and cultural events be postponed or canceled.
A young torch runner who was initially upset to hear that the relay had been suspended had arrived on Wednesday.
"I thought I had to accept the postponement as the coronavirus is spreading around the world," said the runner, 12-year-old Atsuki Watanabe, whose grandfather was a torch runner for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.
Atsuki, who lives in the city of Iwade in Wakayama prefecture in western Japan, said he had bought a new pair of red and white sneakers for the race, and that he had been practicing for the relay near his home. while his The school had been closed to prevent the spread of the virus.
The boy said he was relieved to know he would be allowed to carry the torch in 2021. "Next year, I would like to run," he said, "when I am a little older."
Makiko Inoue contributed reporting.
%MINIFYHTML215517a4ac14173168435fb5e077d2c813%