What to call the 2021 Olympics? Just one of the many challenges for Japan

Last month, Japan was accused of criticizing her response to the coronavirus outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined for two weeks in Yokohama. And critics raised questions about whether Japan had waited too long to impose entry bans on people traveling from China when the epidemic focused on Wuhan.

"I think the prime minister would have been infinitely more bruised if the decision had occurred in the context of where Japan was just a few weeks ago," said Mireya Solis, co-director of the Center for East Asian Policy Studies at the Brookings Institution. in Washington. "There would have been questions about whether those answers would have cost Japan the Olympics or put people at risk."

Now, Ms. Solís said, the fact that Mr. Abe was able to avoid a total cancellation of the Games "will be seen as skillful management."

If the world can launch the coronavirus in the next year, the postponed Games could serve as a "big send-off a few months before Abe is due to leave office," said Tobias Harris, a Japanese policy expert at Teneo Intelligence at Washington.

"It is a great symbolic moment for Japan if the world can really come together," said Harris. "It becomes the 'we have overcome the pandemic Games', and Japan becomes the orchestrator for that."