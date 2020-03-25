What to buy and what to avoid during the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Detroit

We've covered the basics of safe shopping during the coronavirus pandemic, but when it comes to what exactly you should buy, and what to do about the supermarket shortage, here are more tips for buying coronavirus, including the best food to buy, what to avoid and why (still) you shouldn't panic.

Buying groceries can be a difficult experience and that is particularly true today. Just venturing outside is stressful enough, as well as confronting crowds and empty shelves only complicates it. The online shopping experience is so maddening with "currently unavailable delivery,quot; and "sold out,quot; notices that they become all too common. Scarcity leads to buying too much and that is never good (for you or for your community).

We've enlisted a couple of nutrition and public health experts to guide you through these difficult times. Here are some key factors to consider before compiling your next shopping list.

Practice a little patience

Inventory may be scarce right now, and while there is a lot of talk on the internet about food shortages, that's not the case. While other companies are wisely pressing the pause button for the foreseeable future, food industry employees throughout the supply chain are working hard to keep us all fed.

According to Dana Hunnes, a senior dietitian at RR-UCLA Medical Center, "We have been assured that there is enough food for everyone in stores to shop. They just need time to restock shelves." If your essentials are not available today, everything That may change in a day or two. In the meantime, see what you can do to support local restaurants if you can.

The best purchases

If you don't want to deal with the aggravation of buying groceries regularly during this trial time, there are plenty of items to choose from that will last for weeks or more.

"We personally supply non-perishable products that are also highly nutritious, such as dried beans, canned beans, canned vegetables without salt, whole wheat pasta, whole wheat bread that can be frozen or refrigerated to extend its shelf life, cereals, soy milk, almond milk, peanut butter (or alternative) and jelly, ”advises Hunnes.

When it comes to fresh produce, Hunnes suggests going with fruits and vegetables that will last a while, like apples, oranges, carrots, celery, onion, and garlic.

Enter the freezer

While frozen products will undergo some texture degradation, their nutritional value remains intact according to Marion Nestle, professor of nutrition, food and public health studies at Emerita at NYU Steinhardt.

Commercially packaged products are designed to last a few months in the fridge, so they will continue to be useful when we wake up from this nightmare.

With meats, if you have a vacuum sealer, now is the time to pop it.

"If there is no freezer space, canned goods are fine," says Nestlé. "I tend to prefer the ones with the fewest ingredients."

Avoid temptation

The fuel combination of boredom and isolation is undoubtedly a cause of stress when eating. Compound that with a decrease in exercise from staying indoors and you have a recipe for problems. "I think the subject of sandwiches is huge," says Nestlé. "What do you do when you're bored? You eat."

Hunnes agrees. She advises to resist temptation and stay away from high salt and sugar packaged foods that lack fiber or water. "I would avoid overly processed foods," he adds. "Many of us are trapped at home, making it more difficult to burn off some of the extra calories that we may be consuming, which could be detrimental to our health."

Take stock and think

Also of concern is the potential for overbought and bad food. Not only is he wasting money, he is wasting the time and public health risk he spent to get it and the efforts of those who worked to provide it.

Although Hunnes suggests increasing your normal grocery transport, she warns not to go overboard. "Think about how much you normally buy during a week and double the amount, especially of non-perishables," she says.

Anticipating what you plan to cook for the week or two ahead will also be a bonus. "You can better calculate the quantity of each item you might need to try to avoid waste and also to make sure you buy enough," advises Hunnes. Remember, you can always freeze what you don't eat or want to eat and use it another week. "

Hunnes also recognizes that different people have different needs. "It's easy for me to say buy 15 onions, but if it's not someone who cooks with onions, it's silly to buy onions."

Dive into the plant

"This is truly a wonderful time to dabble in plant-based eating if you've always wondered about it," says Hunnes. "I always recommend eating beans, nuts, seeds, and other legumes like lentils."

If the meat aisle is sterile, soy is a suitable protein substitute. If you opt for non-dairy alternatives like almond milk, oatmeal or peas, you will have the luxury of not having to consume them right away.

Focus on the positives

So you are trapped at home, the natives are restless and you are looking at a mountain of fresh food. Now what? Consider it a crisitunity.

"For people who cook or who want to learn to cook, this is a good time," recommends Nestlé. Your experience will continue to pay dividends.

"Research shows that food at home is healthier than food eaten. Quantities are better controlled. Quality is better controlled."

When it comes to preparing meals, Nestlé suggests involving the whole family.

“Teach the children how to cook! Now is the time! "Nestlé suggests." The goal of the game, I think, would be to get the kids to cook well enough for they make meals. "

In this very dark cloud, there is at least one bright side.