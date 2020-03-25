What the $ 2 Billion Coronavirus Relief Bill Means for Entertainment – Deadline

The text of the $ 2 billion massive coronavirus relief package reached Wednesday on Capitol Hill has yet to be released, but is expected to address a major concern of the entertainment industry workforce.

Many employees, on film projects, television shows, Broadway productions, work for hire or on their own, and they are feared to be overlooked in a final deal. Last week, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and dozens of other House of Representatives lawmakers urged House leaders to specifically address the needs of industry workers, including those whose future projects were canceled due to to the coronavirus.

Unions and unions are still waiting for the final text to be published before evaluating it, but Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), in a letter to the Democratic committee, wrote that the package extends unemployment benefits. to a much wider swath of workers "Ensures that all workers are protected, whether they work for small, medium or large companies, along with freelancers and workers in the labor economy." Many in the industry will examine the exact language to see who is eligible.

He said the bill includes "steroid unemployment insurance," maximizing the benefit states can give by $ 600 a week and ensuring that "laid-off workers, on average, will receive their full wages for four months."

Movie theater owners have been particularly affected as small and large chains have been forced to close across the country. The National Association of Theater Owners had called for a series of measures to provide relief, including loan guarantee programs and small business disruption loans.

According to the Associated Press, the legislation includes a $ 367 billion program for small businesses to continue to make their payroll, avoiding possible layoffs and permits.

The legislation also includes a $ 500 billion fund to extend loans and loan guarantees to struggling industries and corporations. It will be administered by the Treasury Department, but will be supervised by an inspector general and a five-member panel.

Companies receiving the loans would be prohibited from repurchasing shares for the term of the assistance plus one year. President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, members of Congress and heads of executive departments would be prohibited from receiving the loans, Schumer said.

The package also includes direct payments to most Americans: $ 1,200 for those who make $ 75,000 or less annually, according to recent tax returns. There will be a sliding scale for those who earn more, with a limit of around $ 100,000.

The Senate returns to session at noon ET, with a vote expected Wednesday afternoon.