What could the people of Colorado do with the coronavirus "time we are given,quot;?

We know that we wake up to the global threat of a new virus too slowly and slowly.

Useful analysis of why and pointless aim are already abundant. So are the suggestions on how to entertain ourselves while separating from each other, how to avoid our children getting bored and how to cook delicious meals with what we could find in the pantry.

There are heavier issues, such as how to combat loneliness and mental health problems.

Less evident in the countless news and on the COVID-19 government websites where mountains of information are being compiled is a final plan. Just as there was not a single day that we can mark as the beginning of this virus chaos, there will not be a day when everything will be "normal,quot; again; There is no COVID-19 switch to turn off, and the sooner we have that idea, the better.

I have little hope for the orderly resumption of national life that is unaffected by politics and the deliberate influence of the rich and powerful.

However, we can focus on personal and small community resilience for the coming months and beyond. Stop and think for a moment about what resilience means: the ability to quickly recover from misfortune or hardship.

First and foremost, we must forget about some magical date when emergency orders will be lifted. Many have spread and are likely to do so again, and perhaps again and again.

We will face disappointments, including significant ones, over and over again. Canceled graduations and reunions, postponed weddings and funerals, the inability to visit friends and family in long-term care facilities and hospitals.

Many face life-altering difficulties, including hunger and loss of jobs and businesses.

This is the time to dive deep into your reserve of strength, lean on or discover the rock that crosses you in difficult times and sadness. They can be spiritual practices, yoga, playing the piano, cleaning a closet, walking in the woods, or planting and caring for a garden.

Living in a rural area, it has reassured me to see the normality of farmers plowing their fields and spring pups close to their mothers.

The world may have slowed down, aside from our Twitter feeds and the hectic stock market, but it hasn't stopped.

I have drawn on what I call my "spiritual bookshelf," an eclectic collection of works by philosophers, religious leaders, and poets. Favorites include the Celtic wisdom of John O & # 39; Donohue in "Anam Cara,quot;, books by Kathleen Norris and Anne Lamott and the thoughts and meditations of Christian mystics like Saint Teresa of Avila.

Common themes are about learning to silence the world and discover what is important, that is, love, rest and renewal. In other words, it is about discovering Saturday. They are giving us time for that now if we take advantage of it.

Many are. They share wisdom and humor on social media and offer things like online meetings for prayer and yoga, increasing the resilience of the small community.

Some are caught up in repeatedly sharing their disappointments; I suggest you follow John Oliver's advice last week tonight: yell and yell for 30 seconds and move on. That's not intended to minimize social unrest, but much of the complaint has been about relatively minor lifestyle disruptions, like a postponed vacation.

However, beyond instant exchange, we must deeply and permanently integrate the resilience practices that work for us. Take time every day to read, walk, or do whatever helps you develop your inner strength.

You will need it in the coming weeks and months, and it will also benefit your communities and the people you love.

Of wisdom I have seen online, one that I intend to prominently post at home and read daily is from J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Fellowship of the Ring,quot;:

"I wish it hadn't necessarily happened in my time," said Frodo.

"Me too," said Gandalf, "and also all who live to see those times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time it gives us. "

Sue McMillin is a longtime Colorado reporter and editor who worked for The Gazette and Durango Herald. Now a regular columnist for Up News Info and a freelance writer, she lives in Cañon City. Email her at [email protected]

