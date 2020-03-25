Wendy Williams Shades Lamar Odom and the new fiancee show

%MINIFYHTML5c03790f546706fa813963d4c0df61d011% %MINIFYHTML5c03790f546706fa813963d4c0df61d012%

Lamar announced his new show in a video he posted on his Instagram account over the weekend with Sabrina Parr sharing in the clip that the new show would reveal her "true love."

Wendy Williams He returned with a new YouTube video for his online talk show "Wendy @ Home". On Tuesday, March 24, the 55-year-old television personality discussed many things, including Lamar Odom and the recently announced digital series of his fiance Sabrina Parr.

"Lamar and Sabrina, nobody cares about your relationship," Wendy said of the couple's upcoming show in partnership with For Us By Us Network that is slated to air on Hot New Hip Hop in the spring. "Sabrina is a life coach, but she has a ton of photos of arrests at the police compound."

"And Lamar says he is a sex addict and they say they don't want to have sex until they get married. You know what, I feel dirty making history," she continued to put the couple on a bang.

"Come rock with us and watch us calm all speculations. New series coming in spring 2020 exclusively at @forusbyusnetwork @hotnewhiphop Executive Producers @lamarOdom @Getuptoparr @RobertoRushEvans @sashadelvalle," Lamar captioned.

This is not the first time that Wendy has dissuaded Lamar and Sabrina, who announced their surprise engagement in November 2019, to the surprise of Lamar's 17-year-old son. "Yesterday morning, Lamar Jr. continued with the gram and apologized, saying he was excited and also unaware that he has nothing but love for his father," he said. "But here's the thing, at least you're supposed to make big announcements about your life to your family, behind the scenes. And then you go in front of the scenes and talk about things. But, these are her two children."

Since it seemed that Lamar did not tell any of his family members before making the announcement, Wendy felt that Lamar Jr. had every right to be upset. "I agree with Lamar Jr., and it's good for you young man to knock him down, but you don't have to. I understand what you're saying," he said. Later, Wendy spoke about the "beautiful" ring that Lamar gave her now fiancé Sabrina.