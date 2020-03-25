Wendy Williams criticizes Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr after announcing a show about their relationship: "No one cares!"

%MINIFYHTML792ec26f158e2d3610159267e889c06c11% %MINIFYHTML792ec26f158e2d3610159267e889c06c12%

Wendy Williams did not hesitate to drag Lamar Odom and her fiancé Sabrina Parr after the couple announced their decision to start a show about their relationship! The talk show host wanted to let them know that as far as she is concerned, "nobody,quot; cares that their romance happens on their TV screens!

It's only day 2 of the online presentation of Wendy & # 39; Wendy @ Home & # 39; in the middle of the hiatus of his talk show due to the Coronavirus pandemic and he's no longer hiding anything!

That said, when she learned that Lamar and Sabrina will be broadcasting their own show on their relationship, she made it clear that she is not interested in seeing that at all, and insisted that the same can be said about the general public.

This comes after the couple announced that their digital series titled Hot New Hip Hop will air in association with For Us by Us Network this spring!

But while fans of the couple may have been excited to hear the news, Wendy wasn't, and she also thinks no one else would be!

Mar Lamar and Sabrina, nobody cares about the relationship between you. Sabrina is a life coach, but she has many photos of arrests at the police compound. And Lamar says he is a sex addict and they say they don't want to have sex until they get married, "Wendy dragged the couple along.

Then he mentioned Lamar's children before admitting, "You know what, I feel dirty making history."

Well, it seems that having to work from home for a while due to the Coronavirus pandemic has not made Wendy smoother when it comes to her speeches.

The talk show host was as tough as ever during her Hot Topics segment.

In addition to dragging other celebrities on YouTube, Wendy also did a home tour for her viewers, saying, "I'm taking you on a tour of my apartment, I feel very upset about doing this right now." But, the show convinced me that, "Maybe Wendy while we're gone, reps aren't enough."

She, of course, was referring to the fact that the network called and suggested that she should start hosting the talk show from home while she was in quarantine.



