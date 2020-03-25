Wells Adams shares new secrets behind the bachelorette party

Each Bachelor Nation member has a different path to Paradise.

When it comes to the hit ABC reality show franchise, many contestants come and go without making a big impression. For others, they leave such a positive mark that fans can't help but cheer them on for years and years.

by Wells Adams, definitely falls into the last category. Since it appeared in High school with JoJo Fletcher In 2016, the DJ radio has been a fan favorite.

And for those who wonder how Bachelor in Paradise Star's journey began, Wells is ready to tell it all in the digital series of E! Just sip.

"I had just broken and was pretty defeated. I got into a dark place like this is never going to work for me. Maybe this one will work and if it does, it will be a super dumb story to tell," Wells recalled with E! News & # 39; Justin Sylvester exclusively. "When I was 31 years old, it's time to search and find your person forever."