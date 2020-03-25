Wells Adams shares new secrets behind the bachelorette party

Each Bachelor Nation member has a different path to Paradise.
When it comes to the hit ABC reality show franchise, many contestants come and go without making a big impression. For others, they leave such a positive mark that fans can't help but cheer them on for years and years.
by Wells Adams, definitely falls into the last category. Since it appeared in High school with JoJo Fletcher In 2016, the DJ radio has been a fan favorite.
And for those who wonder how Bachelor in Paradise Star's journey began, Wells is ready to tell it all in the digital series of E! Just sip.
"I had just broken and was pretty defeated. I got into a dark place like this is never going to work for me. Maybe this one will work and if it does, it will be a super dumb story to tell," Wells recalled with E! News & # 39; Justin Sylvester exclusively. "When I was 31 years old, it's time to search and find your person forever."
While he initially found himself auditioning thinking it might be a big part of his radio career, he continued the process, including an STD test and a 500-question psychological assessment, and found himself in Bachelor's mansion.
"I was always good at desktop publishing because I had the FCC breathing down my neck every day (in my radio career) so I was able to go to that show and say what I wanted to say without saying what everyone wanted me to say and it sounds stupid "he shared. "(I'd say) everyone's name before I say funny or crazy so they can't edit it differently. I was smart enough not to look stupid on TV."
While he was attracted to JoJo and thought she was super cool, there were times when Wells realized he wouldn't get the final rose.
"It became quite apparent that she liked others much more than I did," he shared. "Before that, I thought he was like her friend … I think I have an advantage over the other guys because I can have a better conversation and then she said, 'We're just not that far away.'
Wells also realized his role on the show after helping execute another contestant and seasonal villain. Chad johnsonTV funeral drill.
Later, I thought, Oh Oh! I'm the funny boy. Got it. I know who I am. She's not taking the funny guy, "he confessed." If that's what I am at this, great! "
Finally, Wells was asked to be in Bachelor in Paradise shortly after it was removed. Find out how he was approached to appear in the spin off by watching Just sip over.
