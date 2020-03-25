WeHo Mayor Diagnosed With Coronavirus Talks About Illness And Recovery – Up News Info Los Angeles

– West Hollywood Mayor John D’Amico, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, said the illness felt like a very serious flu.

"I'm a bit of a workaholic, so it may not be the best version of how to stay still and be sick, but I was shot down," he said. "I want to be very clear: I felt terrible."

D’Amico said he had a fever of 100.2 degrees, severe body aches and a bad cough. She wrote to her doctor last Tuesday, who told her to come in and get tested. D’Amico tested positive the next day.

He said the most difficult part was having to send an email to everyone he had been in contact with before testing positive for the virus.

On Monday, when the county-wide home stay order was issued, D’Amico contacted friends and co-workers he had been in contact with.

"It's hard to sit down and write an email to a colleague or friend and say, 'You know, I've been exposed to this virus, which is very dangerous, and I didn't know it at the time, but I know now.'

D’Amico said he was instructed to rest and check his temperature every hour. She said that in two or three days her fever disappeared and she began to feel better.

She said she believes she contracted the virus from her husband, who had attended a business conference in New York, where several people had unknowingly been infected. She said her husband also tested positive.

"You know we are all in this together, and we are not sure how soon it will end, but it will end and it will take all of us to make sure that as few people as possible feel sick and get sick or go to the hospital," he said.

D’Amico said it is vital that people stay home when possible at this time to help stop the spread of the virus.