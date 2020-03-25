Watch Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez play the hilarious couples challenge

How well Jennifer Lopez Y Alex Rodriguez Really know each other?
The newly engaged couple tested their knowledge of the relationship to the TikTok couples viral challenge. Sitting next to each other, Jennifer and Alex answered questions about the highlights of their 2-year romance and were only allowed to point to each other. To further enhance the game, the duo closed their eyes and had no idea how the other responded.
First, J.Lo and A.Rod started with an easy question: "Who started the first kiss?" Without hesitation, the "Love Don & # 39; t Cost A Thing,quot; singer pointed to herself and Alex followed her. But their responses were not unanimous on the second question: "Who apologizes first after a fight?" Both immediately pointed to themselves.
When asked who they thought "the funny one,quot; was, the stars had different answers and pointed to each other. But when it comes to who's more romantic, Jennifer and Alex felt like they'd hit each other. After pointing to herself, the Hustlers The star finally admitted that the former MLB star takes the cake.
Still on different pages, the couple could not agree on who was the most patient in the relationship and they both pointed to themselves when asked. As for who is the best cook, Jennifer proudly pointed to herself and Alex couldn't help but agree.
For their next question, future Mr. and Mrs. Rodríguez were asked to remember who said "I love you,quot; first when they started dating. They both seemed to hesitate a bit, but agreed that it was Alex who first proclaimed their love.
Then things heated up. After throwing himself under the bus for being "the grumpiest,quot; in the morning, Alex pointed to Jennifer when asked who was the most stubborn in the relationship. They also called each other for being babies when sick and for being "the messy ones."
Watch Jennifer and Alex play the couples challenge in the fun video above.
