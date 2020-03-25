Watch Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez play the hilarious couples challenge

How well Jennifer Lopez Y Alex Rodriguez Really know each other?

The newly engaged couple tested their knowledge of the relationship to the TikTok couples viral challenge. Sitting next to each other, Jennifer and Alex answered questions about the highlights of their 2-year romance and were only allowed to point to each other. To further enhance the game, the duo closed their eyes and had no idea how the other responded.

%MINIFYHTMLb728823eda5bbba19191a5cdd8e8c82f13% %MINIFYHTMLb728823eda5bbba19191a5cdd8e8c82f14%

First, J.Lo and A.Rod started with an easy question: "Who started the first kiss?" Without hesitation, the "Love Don & # 39; t Cost A Thing,quot; singer pointed to herself and Alex followed her. But their responses were not unanimous on the second question: "Who apologizes first after a fight?" Both immediately pointed to themselves.

%MINIFYHTMLb728823eda5bbba19191a5cdd8e8c82f15% %MINIFYHTMLb728823eda5bbba19191a5cdd8e8c82f16%

When asked who they thought "the funny one,quot; was, the stars had different answers and pointed to each other. But when it comes to who's more romantic, Jennifer and Alex felt like they'd hit each other. After pointing to herself, the Hustlers The star finally admitted that the former MLB star takes the cake.