[WATCH] Hollywood Coronavirus Public Service Announcements – A Compilation – Deadline

With about a third of all Americans ordered to stay "safer at home" in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, the entertainment industry is ringing with public service announcements on how to stay safe, keep social distance, deal with isolation and uncertainty and try to understand concept of "what's next?" Here is a compilation.

Some are newer than others, and we'll add them to this post as more COVID-19-related PSAs arrive.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy recruited some of their "neighbors" to clip on the launch of the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. Pending Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Stephen Colbert, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Jon Stewart, Charlie Puth and soccer star Carli Lloyd:

Max brooks and his dear father Mel brooks created a relatable message about our vulnerable older adults in a clip labeled "Don't be a separator":

Max brooks and his dear father Mel brooks created a relatable message about our vulnerable older adults in a clip labeled "Don't be a separator":

NBC stars Chicago P.D., Chicago Med Y Chicago Fire Offer tips and suggestions on how to stay busy during isolation and stay calm while people around the world practice social distancing:

NickelodeonThe #KidsTogether initiative is using its characters and talent to interact with children and families on tips to stay healthy and ideas for doing things together at home:

Several CBS series stars teamed up for a clip to launch the "We're All Together" campaign. Are here LL Cool J, Iain Armitage, Pauley Perrette, Cedric the Entertainer, Phil Keoghan, Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell, Alana De La Garza, Annie Potts and many more:

Arnold schwarzenegger He took time out of his apparently not-too-busy day to remind everyone, including those on spring break, to stay home:

Neil Diamond He updated the lyrics of his classic "Sweet Caroline" to suddenly lose the verboten reference to "touch your hands, reach out, touch me, touch yourself":

A group of actors that includes Breaking Bad‘S AJ Mitte, Speechless‘ Micah Fowler, See‘S Marilee Talkington, NCIS: New Orleans‘ Daryl "Chill" Mitchell Y Seinfeld‘S Danny Woodburn He participated in a video that focuses on the elderly and people with disabilities or compromised immune systems, groups that are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19:

Flame flame‘S Jennifer Garner and characters from animated series for children Rainbow Rangers star in separate clips on hand hygiene:





Youtube Miss Person I learned that Brandon's Teddy Bear Kindergarten was canceled "due to a really strong germ called a virus":

Three members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force: Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx Y General Surgeon Dr. Jerome Adams, who have become de facto television stars in recent weeks, recorded a clip on how to slow the spread of the disease:

First woman Melania TrumpThe PSA talks about the coronavirus "and what it means to you and your family":

Dawn Staley, coach of the University of South Carolina women's basketball team, directs this clip on how to be prepared and know what's important:

And here is one of the Minnesota Department of Health featuring a non-famous person using American Sign Language: