[WATCH] Alec Baldwin channels Trump on "The Howard Stern Show" – Deadline

If you're missing Alec Baldwin's star twist as our fearless leader in Saturday night liveYou can relish some fleeting, grainy moments once again when Howard Stern interviewed Baldwin and his wife, yoga instructor Hilaria, on Wednesday on Stern's third day on his SiriusXM show. Broadcast from home in video chat reality that has become a medium in the coronavirus era.

On Wednesday, Stern chatted with the Baldwins, also at home, about cooking, cleaning, children, and quarantine, until he couldn't resist:

"President Trump, will we be back to normal once Hilaria starts doing her yoga videos again?"

“Listen, it's okay, everyone knows that people are going to die, it's okay. Some people will die. … As long as I don't die, and you don't die, my fellow Republican taxpayers, we should get the country back to work, "said Baldwin, channeling Trump.

"President Trump, is he doing a great job?"

"He'd give me a 10 out of 10, I'd say a 10."

The Stern show closed last week and now turned to Zoom for what it calls its "apocalypse broadcasts," which began Monday with Jimmy Kimmel as his remote guest. The Robin Quivers program team, Fred Norris and Gary Dell’Abate have also teamed up and will continue for the foreseeable future as SiriusXM's New York offices are closed.

The Howard Stern Show It is live from the "bunker" Monday through Wednesday from 7 AM ET on Howard 100 with broadcasts throughout the day.