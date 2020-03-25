Washington state security Bryce Beekman found dead, police say – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML39136eed5d75e1f775ce5ef94b9de51611% %MINIFYHTML39136eed5d75e1f775ce5ef94b9de51612%

PULLMAN, Washington. A Washington state soccer agent was found dead in his apartment by an officer who answered a call for help related to "breathing problems," Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said Wednesday.

Jenkins said there were no signs of foul play and that the Whitman County coroner will determine the cause of death for the 22-year-old Bryce Beekman, the top defensive guard who was found Tuesday afternoon. The Associated Press made several attempts to contact the coroner's office for comment early Wednesday, but no one answered the phone.

"We are shocked by the news of Bryce's death," Washington State Sports Director Pat Chun said in a statement. “Bryce was a tremendous young man, a great teammate and we will all miss him. We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Beekman family and their many friends. ”

Beekman started all 13 games last season for Washington State after being transferred from Arizona Western College. He finished fifth on the team with 60 tackles and an interception. He was expected to be part of an experienced high school in Washington state this season.

Washington state freshman coach Nick Rolovich briefed the team on Beekman's death Tuesday night.

"My relationship with Bryce was still in its early stages, but I knew he was a wonderful young man," said Rolovich. “He was always positive and highly respected among his teammates. My condolences to family and friends. "

Teammates turned to social media to express their sadness and condolences. The Washington state program is just two years from Field Marshal Tyler Hilinski's suicide in January 2018.

"Appreciate your loved ones. Every second is important, "wrote offensive lineman Liam Ryan.

In a conference call with journalists Tuesday before learning of Beekman's death, Rolovich said most of the players had stayed in their cities after spring break. Washington state moved to an online / remote learning platform in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Spring soccer practice, originally scheduled to begin this week, has been postponed.

But Rolovich said some players had returned to Pullman.