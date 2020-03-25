Warriors & # 39; Curry to interview Dr. Fauci – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML48789cfba6fe491ed5222b5cf873e09511% %MINIFYHTML48789cfba6fe491ed5222b5cf873e09512%

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – One of basketball's biggest superstars will meet the emerging 79-year-old superstar in the healthcare world.

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry announced that he will host a virtual Q,amp;A on Instagram with Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and is a high-profile member of the Task Force. from the White House on the coronavirus pandemic. .

I promoted talking all things COVID-19 with Dr. Fauci from @NIAIDNews morning. This is a conversation for YOU, so send your questions with #SCASKSFAUCI and join at 10am PT tomorrow (March 26). Let's get it! pic.twitter.com/7DC0dty6u6 %MINIFYHTML48789cfba6fe491ed5222b5cf873e09513% %MINIFYHTML48789cfba6fe491ed5222b5cf873e09514% – Stephen Curry (@ StephenCurry30) March 25, 2020

%MINIFYHTML48789cfba6fe491ed5222b5cf873e09515% %MINIFYHTML48789cfba6fe491ed5222b5cf873e09516%

NIAID hopes to place Dr. Fauci in front of Curry's supporters, many of whom are on the younger side and may not catch Dr. Fauci on regular media platforms.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced yesterday that half of the 2,000 California patients who tested positive for COVID-19 are between the ages of 18 and 49. The data suggests that younger people don't take shelter-in-place orders as seriously as they should.

The NBA has drawn more attention to the outbreak since it began. Jazz center Rudy Gobert became the country's first professional athlete to test positive for the virus, forcing the league to suspend operations on March 11.

Former Warriors forward (now with the New Jersey Nets) Kevin Durant also tested positive, and last night Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl Anthony-Towns burst into tears on social media to tell the world that his mother Jacqueline is in a medically induced coma and is using a ventilator due to the virus.

WE CAN WIN THIS, BUT THIS IS SERIOUS AND WE NEED TO TAKE ALL PRECAUTIONS. https://t.co/zxMqVB9AWk via @Youtube – Karl-Anthony Cities (@KarlTowns) March 25, 2020

And who knows, maybe Curry will lighten the mood and get some questions about basketball. Dr. Fauci was the captain of his high school basketball team in 1958.

Dr. Anthony Fauci (circled) as captain of the basketball team at Regis High School in Manhattan in 1958. pic.twitter.com/R70hiZ5lcZ – Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) March 25, 2020

.