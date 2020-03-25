VOTE: The best wingers of 25 Super League seasons | Rugby League News





Wigan's Kris Radlinski is among the top five nominees for back

With Super League celebrating its 25th season in 2020, Sky Sports is conducting a public vote to discover the best XIII that has played in the competition since its launch in 1996.

The summer era of rugby league has seen some of the sport's greats emerge and we will conduct a weekly survey for each position until our team is full.

We've narrowed it down to a five-player roster for each position, with the full back bunk the first to fill.

Choose with our vote below, and if you're still not sure who to choose, we also have profiles of all of our nominees.

Kris Radlinski

A true single-club man, Radlinski spent his entire playing career with the Wigan Warriors and is still involved with them today in a position off the field as general manager.

In a career that spanned the switch from winter to summer, the Great Britain international scored 183 attempts in 316 appearances from 1993 to 2005 before retiring due to a knee injury, followed by a brief retirement from retirement to play for free. in 2006 when the club was struggling.

He was recognized with a place in the Super League Dream Team five times, including in 1998 when the Warriors won the first Grand Final with a 10-4 win over Leeds Rhinos at Old Trafford.

Paul Wellens

Wellens, another player who spent his entire career at his hometown club, applied for career time at St Helens in 2015 after just 500 appearances for them and being part of the team's backbone for most of 17 years. .

In addition to scoring 231 attempts, he was an excellent goal kicker and his efforts on the winning side of Daniel Anderson in 2006 led him to be the winner of the Man of Steel and Harry Sunderland Trophy that year.

In total, he played in 10 Super League Grand Finals, won five, and was named to the Dream Team four times.

Sam Tomkins

0:39 See highlights of Sam Tomkins' career See highlights of Sam Tomkins' career

Still starring in the Catalans Dragons Super League, Tomkins is regarded as one of the most talented players of his generation.

He initially broke into the Wigan Warriors team as a showdown, but the move to full-back under Michael Maguire in 2010 saw him take on that role and win a trade to the NRL Warriors in New Zealand for a world record transfer fee in 2014.

He returned to Wigan in 2016, earning a third Grand Final win with the club in 2018 to go with the titles won in 2010 and 2013, before moving to France with the Catalans. Tomkins also won the 2012 Man of Steel award and has been on five Dream Teams.

Brent Webb

Arriving at the New Zealand Warriors' Leeds Rhinos in 2007, it didn't take long for Webb to become a crowd favorite in Headingley.

His first season saw rhinos claim the glory of the Grand Final at Old Trafford, a game in which he opened the scoring, and was part of the team that followed that success in 2009 and 2011, in addition to helping them succeed at the World Club. Challenge in 2008 and 2012.

Webb scored 89 attempts in 115 appearances for Leeds and then had a spell with Catalans Dragons from 2013 to 2014.

Zak Hardaker

0:36 See the highlights of Zak Hardaker in action See the highlights of Zak Hardaker in action

Hardaker has transitioned back to center in Wigan after Bevan French's arrival, but it was in the back-back that the talented but controversial player became famous.

Signed on the Featherstone Rovers Championship side by Leeds for the 2011 season, Hardaker moved to No. 1 following an injury to said Webb in his second year with the Rhinos.

Altogether, he won three Super League titles during his time at Headingley, then enjoyed a spell with Castleford Tigers, and now resumed his career with Wigan. Hardaker was also Man of Steel in 2015 and has been on three Dream Teams.