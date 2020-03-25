Vince McMahon in a deal to sell 15% of his WWE shares – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML017b10c8e3a6fd430bff80d492f5997011% %MINIFYHTML017b10c8e3a6fd430bff80d492f5997012%

CEO Vince McMahon basically agreed to sell 15% of his shares in the company he founded, which contributed to an analyst's decision to apply a "sell" rating to the shares on Wednesday.

Last year, WWE had promised a transformative deal, presumably by selling the WWE Network to a large streaming company. The expectation was that if an agreement was reached, it would occur in the first quarter, before Wrestlemania 36, which begins on April 4, "analyst Alan Gould of Loop Capital said in a note to investors on Wednesday." We do not believe that Mr. McMahon is entering into a prepaid forward contract on 15% of his shares. , about 3.5 million of them ", before such announcement.

Yesterday, the company revealed in an SEC filing that McMahon held just that, something called a prepaid variable advance contract. It is a transaction that basically works like a cash advance. McMahon agreed to sell the shares at a future date, in March 2024. He now receives the cash, about $ 80 million, Bloomberg calculated, but does not have to deliver the shares or pay sales tax until then.

Related story Tony Awards for Broadway postponed due to pandemic COVID-19, date to be determined

Gould said the company is financially sound and that his business, which was affected by the coronavirus, is likely to recover, but not where it had been.

"Wrestlemania will not be the same show that typically comes out of the Orlando Performance Center rather than the Tampa Stadium in front of more than 70,000 live fans," he said. WWE was forced to move Wrestlemania to Downtown Orlando and stream the event without fans. The program will generate less revenue and probably fewer WWE Network subscribers. He has been a driver, responsible for the largest number of gross additions to the WWE Network each year and a recurring monthly income generator. However, the event will lose your ticket and most of its merchandise and sponsorship revenue.

He also noted that ratings have been falling on Raw and NXT. He worries that WWE may not continue to offer weekly live television shows if its stars get sick or if the government requires social distancing.

WWE withdrew its financial guidance on March 12, as have many other companies. Gould has lowered estimates, particularly in the second quarter, due to the impact of the coronavirus.

WWE shares fell 5.8% in a rising market.