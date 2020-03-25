Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's special message on Twitter is a must read

While our young actors are engaged in painting, housework, and board games, our veteran actors are also doing their best to make everyone understand how important it is now to stay home and spend time on things they couldn't do. for their busy schedules.

While Amitabh Bachchan published a selfie post on his training, to inspire and teach young people how important it is to take care of our health, veteran actor Dilip Kumar shares poetry to educate the masses.

The actor has tweeted saying: ‘Dawa bhi, dua bhi Pehle kuch faasla bhi Woh kareem hai raheem hai Aur wahi mushkil kusha bhi. My sincere appeal to all of you, #StayHome and obey the #CoronavirusLockdown. God bless us all. & # 39;

