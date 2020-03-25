Vanessa Hudgens teased for donating to the coronavirus disaster fund after a backlash

%MINIFYHTMLf3ed4e1fb6238b1fc6c21844d4fcc8f911% %MINIFYHTMLf3ed4e1fb6238b1fc6c21844d4fcc8f912%

WENN / Instar

Before this, the actress from & # 39; High School Musical & # 39; faced a backlash after declaring on social media that it was & # 39; inevitable & # 39; that people died as a result of the global pandemic.

Up News Info –

Vanessa Hudgens has donated to Bethenny FrankelThe coronavirus disaster fund, after hitting the headlines with its "insensitive" comment on Covid-19.

"The knight before christmas"The star reaction was faced earlier this month (March 20) when he stated that it is" inevitable "that people die as a result of the pandemic.

%MINIFYHTMLf3ed4e1fb6238b1fc6c21844d4fcc8f913% %MINIFYHTMLf3ed4e1fb6238b1fc6c21844d4fcc8f914%

He later apologized for the comment, admitting that the response had been a "great wake-up call about the meaning" of his words, and went to Twitter on Tuesday night (March 24, 20) to reveal that he had given money. to reality star Bethenny's campaign to raise funds. money for masks and other hospital supplies amid the pandemic.

%MINIFYHTMLf3ed4e1fb6238b1fc6c21844d4fcc8f915% %MINIFYHTMLf3ed4e1fb6238b1fc6c21844d4fcc8f916%

"I join @bethenny and @theellenshow by donating money to help fund purchases of masks and other supplies for various hospitals. If you can help, here is the link to join," Vanessa wrote.

While Bethenny thanked the actress for the donation, others were less appreciative of the move, and Vanessa's decision to share it so publicly.

"Trying to pay for the words you can't get back …" one wrote, while another added: "What happened to & # 39; People are going to die, but it is inevitable & # 39;".

Another urged fans to be more forgiving, writing: "Actions are more important than words, guys. At this point, the people who can't forgive are the ones who show their & # 39; true colors & # 39;".