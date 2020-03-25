USA : $ 2 Trillion Coronavirus Rescue Bill Comes to Late Senate Problems | News

%MINIFYHTMLec32f81e8db5aa1572bcc3046dacae3b11% %MINIFYHTMLec32f81e8db5aa1572bcc3046dacae3b12%

Leaders in the United States Senate rushed to unravel the last-minute snags on Wednesday and gain approval for an unparalleled $ 2 trillion economic rescue package to help businesses, workers, and healthcare systems engulfed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure is the largest financial aid bill in history, and leaders of both parties were desperate for the speedy passage of a bill targeting the coronavirus that is costing lives and jobs hourly.

The package is intended as a patch of weeks or months for an economy spiraling into recession or worse, and a nation facing dire numbers of victims of an infection that killed nearly 20,000 people worldwide.

Underscoring the magnitude of the effort, the bill funds a response that is equal to half the size of the entire $ 4 trillion annual federal budget.

"A fight has come to our shores," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican. "We didn't look for it, we didn't want it, but now we're going to win it."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, said: "Great help, quick help, is on the way."

But leaders' push to speed up the bill through the Senate slowed when four conservative Republican senators demanded changes, saying the written legislation "encourages layoffs,quot; and should be amended to ensure employees don't earn more money if they are fired than if they were working.

To complicate the standoff, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, whose campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination has failed, said he would block the bill unless conservatives withdrew their objections.

Unless Republican senators drop their objections to the coronavirus legislation, I am prepared to suspend this bill until stronger conditions are imposed on the $ 500 billion corporate welfare fund. pic.twitter.com/7X0o9C4BoO – Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 25, 2020

Other objections arose from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who became a leading Democrat on the national scene as the country battles the pandemic. Cuomo, whose state has seen more pandemic deaths than any other, said: "I tell you these numbers don't work."

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said the package "goes a long way." He said it will require strong supervision to ensure that the wealthy do not benefit at the expense of workers and proposed to forgive at least $ 10,000 of student loan debt as part of the federal response.

McConnell and Schumer hoped that passage of the legislation in the Republican-led Senate would come later in the day. The shares posted their first consecutive gains in weeks as the package took shape in the past two days, but much of Wednesday's initial recovery faded as the hitch developed in the Senate. The market has fallen nearly 27 percent since it set a record a month ago.

Intense haggling

Senate approval would leave final approval by Congress to the Democrat-controlled House. Democrat President Nancy Pelosi said the bipartisan deal "takes us a long way down the road to meeting the needs of the American people," but did not fully endorse it.

"House Democrats will now review the final provisions and legislative text of the agreement to determine a course of action," he said.

Members of the House are scattered across the country, and the voting schedule in that House is unclear.

Democratic and Republican leaders in the House of Representatives have hoped to clear the measure for President Donald Trump's signature by voice vote without having to call lawmakers to Washington. But that can be challenging, as some conservatives will surely oppose the bill because of its cost and scope. The ardent liberals were also restless.

White House aide Eric Ueland announced the deal in a Capitol hallway on Wednesday shortly after midnight, culminating the often intense days of haggling and pressure. The writing of some final pieces of the agreement must be completed.

The Capitol Building in Washington, DC (File: J Scott Applewhite / AP Photo)

The sprawling 500-plus-page measure is Congress' third-largest coronavirus response bill, and by far the largest. It builds on efforts focused on vaccines and emergency response, family and sick leave for workers, and food aid.

It would give direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits, and provide a $ 367 billion program to keep small businesses on payroll while workers are forced to stay home.

One of the latest problems to close concerned $ 500 billion in guaranteed and subsidized loans to larger industries, including a fight over how generous it is to be with airlines. Hospitals would also receive significant help.

McConnell, a key negotiator, said the package "will rush new resources on the front lines of our nation's health struggle. And it will inject trillions of dollars in cash into the economy as quickly as possible to help American workers, families, small companies and industries manage to overcome this disruption and emerge on the other side ready to shoot up. "

Five days of arduous talks produced the bill, creating tensions between top congressional leaders, who were tasked with attending to party politics while maneuvering and struggling to craft the legislation. But failure was never an option, allowing both sides to score big wins.

"That Washington drama doesn't matter anymore," McConnell said. "The Senate will unite, act and approve this historic aid package today."

Direct payments to Americans

The bill would provide one-time direct payments to Americans of $ 1,200 per adult earning up to $ 75,000 a year, and $ 2,400 to a married couple earning up to $ 150,000, with payments of $ 500 per child.

During the conversations at Schumer's insistence, a large amount of cash grew for hospitals expecting an avalanche of COVID-19 patients. Republicans lobbied for tens of billions of dollars to get extra help through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the main federal disaster agency.

Democrats said the package would help replace the wages of laid-off workers for four months, instead of the three months proposed for the first time. Suspended workers would get any amount a state generally provides for unemployment, plus a supplement of $ 600 per week, with concert workers like Uber drivers covered for the first time.

Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speak at a press conference (File: Win McNamee / Getty Images / AFP)

Schumer said companies controlled by members of Congress and senior administration officials, including Trump and his immediate family, would not be eligible for business assistance for the bill.

The New York Democrat immediately sent out a list of negotiating victories for cash-starved transit systems, hospitals, and state governments that consolidated after Democrats blocked the move in votes held Sunday and Monday to maneuver for such Profits.

But Cuomo said the Senate package would send less than $ 4 billion to New York, well below his estimate that the crisis will cost his state up to $ 15 billion over the next year. More than 280 New Yorkers have died from the virus, more than double the number of deaths in any other state.

Pelosi was a force behind $ 400 million in grants to states to expand voting by mail and other steps that Democrats announced how to make voting safer, but that Republican critics called political opportunism. The package also contains $ 15.5 billion more for an increase in demand for food stamps.

Republicans won the inclusion of an "employee retention,quot; tax credit that is estimated to provide $ 50 billion to companies that retain employees on the payroll and cover 50 percent of workers' paychecks. Companies could also defer paying Social Security payroll tax of 6.2 percent.

A supplemental allocation package also shot up, going from a $ 46 billion White House proposal to more than $ 300 billion, dwarfing previous disasters, including Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Sandy combined.

To provide transparency, the package is expected to create a new inspector general and supervisory board for the corporate dollars, as was done during the 2008 bank bailout, authorities said.