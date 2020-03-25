US Judge Orders Dakota Access Pipeline Environmental Review | News

%MINIFYHTML8f191c1e5dc4bc66e35c9999c9ff084c11% %MINIFYHTML8f191c1e5dc4bc66e35c9999c9ff084c12%

A United States federal court Wednesday ordered the Trump administration to conduct a comprehensive environmental review of a controversial segment of the Dakota Access Pipeline, a long-standing focal point of tribal and environmental activism.

The court acceded to a request from the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which had requested to void federal permits for the Dakota Access Pipeline of Energy Transfer Partners because the Army Corps of Engineers violated the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) when issued permits in 2016 without conducting adequate environmental reviews.

"This court ultimately concludes that many questions remain unanswered. Undisputed expert criticism regarding leak detection systems, operator safety records, adverse conditions, and worst-case release means approval easement remains 'highly controversial' under NEPA, "the court ruled said.

The court referred the matter to the Army Corps of Engineers to prepare a full Environmental Impact Statement and ordered the parties to "report on the question of whether the easement should be vacated during the return,quot; and the oil may continue to flow.

"After years of commitment to defending our water and land, we welcome this news of a significant legal victory," said Standing Rock Sioux Tribe President Mike Faith.

The decision is the latest twist in a yearlong legal battle over the pipeline. The Standing Rock Sioux tribe had sued the Army Corps for its approval of the pipeline in North Dakota, arguing that the oil spills could contaminate its water source, the Missouri River.

Jan Hasselman, an Earthjustice attorney representing the tribe, said the court decision showed that the Obama administration had "the right to deny permits in 2016."

The pipeline, owned by Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP), has been operational since June 2017, after President Donald Trump granted his permission on objections from tribes and environmentalists who feared it would contaminate a sacred waterway for the Standing Rock River and Cheyenne River. Sioux.

ETP was not immediately available for comment.

The Army Corps said in its 2017 decision that granting the company permission and right-of-way on federally-owned land "does not produce disproportionately high and adverse effects on human health or the environment in minority populations, including tribes and low-income populations. "