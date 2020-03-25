Unpaid federal loan collection and levy for students paused due to viral pandemic

The relief of student loans during this viral pandemic has been a point of discussion for many, and it appears that the Department of Education has developed a plan to provide some reassurance.

According to USA Today, those who have defaulted on their payments subject to garnishments and / or lose their tax refund will have some relief as we work to bring our country back to normal.

"The federal government will no longer withhold portions of borrowers' tax returns and Social Security payments," the Department of Education said Wednesday. And borrowers whose paychecks were garnished will be entitled to their full salary, although their employers must make the change to their paycheck. "

This occurs almost two weeks after Trump announced that interest would stop on student loans.

In a statement, Betsy Devos, US Secretary of Education. USA He stated, "Americans who are counting on their tax refund or Social Security check to make ends meet during this national emergency must receive those funds, and our actions today will ensure that they do."

Private collectors have also been ordered to stop calling and sending letters.

While the government has implemented this, each company must make sure to adjust the wages of its employees. Those affected by the wage embargo have been instructed to contact their human resources department.

This will remain in place for at least 60 days and will have a rollback date to start March 13.

Also according to USA Today: More than 830,000 borrowers are subject to a $ 1.8 billion refund. This is money that was already in the process of being seized by the government as of March 13.

In addition, borrowers who may not be too late but want to receive assistance have the option of suspending payments for two months without penalty.

This is not a loan cancellation, but it is a relief at the moment.

