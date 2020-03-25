United States Believes Former FBI Agent Robert Levinson Died in Iran: Family | Iran News

%MINIFYHTML486d4c8cecc9ebb26cbce60b3d8de01d11% %MINIFYHTML486d4c8cecc9ebb26cbce60b3d8de01d12%

The United States government concluded that retired FBI agent Robert Levinson, who went missing more than a decade ago, died while in Iranian custody, his family said on Wednesday.

The family said in a statement posted on Twitter that they had no information on how or when Levinson had died, but that it happened before the recent coronavirus outbreak. The family said the information US officials had received led them to conclude that he was dead.

"It is impossible to describe our pain," said the family statement. "Our family will spend the rest of our lives without the most amazing man, a new reality that is inconceivable to us. His grandchildren will never know him. They will know him only through the stories we tell them."

Levinson went missing on March 9, 2007, when he was due to meet with a source on the Iranian island of Kish. For years, American officials would only say that Levinson was working independently on a private investigation. But a 2013 Associated Press investigation revealed that Levinson had been sent on a mission by CIA analysts who had no authority to carry out the operation.

"Those responsible for what happened to Bob Levinson, including those of the United States government, who repeatedly left him behind for many years, will receive justice for what they have done," the family statement said. US officials have not confirmed the conclusion cited in the family's statement.

The family received proof of life photos and a video in late 2010 and early 2011, but his whereabouts and fate were unknown.

In November, the Iranian government unexpectedly responded to a United Nations consultation saying that Levinson was the subject of an "open case,quot; in the Iranian Revolutionary Court. Although development gave the family a burst of hope, Iran clarified that the "open case,quot; was an investigation into her disappearance.

The announcement of his death comes just weeks after a federal judge in Washington, DC, blamed Iran for his disappearance, saying the country was "unequivocally,quot; responsible for Levinson's "hostage-taking and torture,quot;.

Iranian officials did not immediately comment on the Levinson's family statement.