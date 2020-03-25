Union Berlin players agree to go without wages amid a coronavirus pandemic | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLe20cdea2d32ef58074e9b0fd9e42516f11% %MINIFYHTMLe20cdea2d32ef58074e9b0fd9e42516f12%

Borussia Dortmund players also agree to take pay cuts to support staff during the crisis





The 'football department of the first team' from Union Berlin agreed to give up their wages

Players from the Bundesliga team, Union Berlin, agreed to go without their salary to help the club overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bundesliga has been suspended since March 13 due to the global health crisis, depriving clubs of much of their income for possibly months.

In an effort to support the newly promoted team, the club announced that "the first-team soccer department has agreed to give up their salaries," although it did not say how long it would last.

A statement from the club continued: "Club managers and employees also agreed to part-time work agreements, which will also result in pay cuts.

Union Berlin is currently 11th in its debut season in the Bundesliga

"At the same time, we are uniting to prepare for a full-time resumption of Bundesliga operations at any time."

Union Berlin was based on the former East Germany, entered the third tier after German reunification, and was promoted to the Bundesliga for the first time last season, where they are currently eight points above safety in 11th place.

Club President Dirk Zingler said: "The purpose of our club is soccer. If it ceases to exist, it will touch the core of our existence.

"Management, our staff, the team and the backroom staff have worked hard in the past few months to ensure success in the Bundesliga. Now they are giving a lot of money to overcome this crisis together."

Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland are among the Borussia Dortmund players who receive a cut in wages during the coronavirus pandemic

The Borussia Dortmund team also agreed to take salary cuts to support club staff during the coronavirus outbreak.

The second-ranked club in the Bundesliga aims to save £ 9.2m (€ 10m) through the reduction in players' wages.

On Tuesday, Bundesliga champions and leaders Bayern Munich announced that their players had chosen to give up 20 percent of their wages in response to the ongoing suspension of football.