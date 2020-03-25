UN says coronavirus threat to & # 39; all humanity & # 39 ;: live updates | News

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres launched an appeal for $ 2 billion in international humanitarian aid to help poorer countries cope with the coronavirus pandemic, as the death toll in Italy and Spain continued to rise.

Guterres said COVID-19 was a threat to "all humanity and all humanity must defend itself."

When the UN launched the initiative, more deaths were reported in Europe, now the epicenter of the pandemic, and Spain recorded more than 700 deaths in 24 hours. It is now the second most affected country in the world after Italy.

Meanwhile, in the United States, a radical $ 2 trillion measure to help workers, businesses and the health system appeared to have stalled late Wednesday.

Plus:

More than 467,500 people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. About 113,800 have been recovered, while some 21,000 people have died.

Here are the latest updates:

Thursday, March 25

00:10 GMT – China's cases rise again; all from abroad

Mainland China has reported a further increase in coronavirus cases, all of them in people returning to the country from abroad.

The National Health Commission reported 67 new cases late Wednesday, compared with 47 the day before.

The number of deaths increased by six to 3,287.

00:00 GMT – The Trump administration cut CDC China staff

The Reuters news agency reports that the administration of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, reduced by two thirds the staff of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) working in China in the two years prior to the appearance of the coronavirus.

Most of the reductions were at the Beijing office. The number of CDC employees in China dropped from about 47 when Trump took office in January 2017 to about 14 now, Reuters said.

21:59 GMT (Wednesday) – $ 2 billion virus bailout bill falls behind in the Senate

The $ 2 trillion economic bailout package to provide aid to American businesses, workers, and health systems affected by the coronavirus outbreak has been delayed in the Senate by the last minute.

The measure is the largest financial aid bill in the history of the United States. More about that story here.

