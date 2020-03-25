UN launches aid plan against viruses, says "all humanity,quot; is at risk | News

The poorest countries need $ 2 billion in international humanitarian aid to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said Wednesday, launching a major donation request.

"COVID-19 is threatening all of humanity, and all of humanity must defend itself," Guterres said in announcing the initiative. "Global action and solidarity are crucial. Individual responses from countries will not suffice."

Last week, when the new coronavirus spread to more and more countries, killing thousands and infecting many more, Guterres warned that unless the world came together to stop the spread, millions of people could die.

In recent days, Guterres has called for much stronger global coordination in responding to the pandemic.

In a letter Monday to the G20 group of major economic powers, he pushed for a "wartime stimulus bill,quot; in the billions of dollars "to help poor countries.

According to the UN chief, the plan "aims to enable us to fight the virus in the world's poorest countries and to address the needs of the most vulnerable people, especially women and children, the elderly and people with disabilities or chronic diseases,quot;, Guterres said.

If fully funded, "it will save many lives and arm humanitarian agencies and NGOs with laboratory supplies for testing, and with medical equipment to treat the sick while protecting health workers," he added.

The amount of money sought by the plan is small compared to the $ 2 trillion that the United States Congress is about to approve as a rescue effort for devastated American consumers, businesses and hospitals, while the largest economy in the world suddenly stops.

Two scenarios

The UN plan is designed to last from April to December, suggesting that the world body does not see the health crisis diminish anytime soon.

The exact total of $ 2.012 billion is supposed to flow in response to appeals that various UN agencies, such as the World Health Organization and the World Food Program, have already made.

In parallel, Guterres said that humanitarian aid provided annually by member states to help 100 million people worldwide must continue.

Otherwise, he said, the coronavirus pandemic could lead to rampant outbreaks of other diseases such as cholera and measles, as well as higher levels of malnutrition.

"This is the time to support the vulnerable," said Guterres.

As explained in an 80-page brochure, the UN plan will be carried out by UN agencies working directly with non-governmental organizations.

It will be coordinated by the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock of the United Kingdom.

The money will be used for a variety of purposes: establishing handwashing facilities in refugee camps, launching public awareness campaigns and establishing humanitarian air shuttles with Africa, Asia and Latin America, the UN said.

The exact needs of some countries are still being identified.

The plan names roughly 20 nations that deserve top priority for aid, including a lasting war or some degree of conflict, such as Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Yemen, Venezuela and Ukraine.

But countries like Iran and North Korea are also discussed in the brochure.

The plan foresees two general scenarios on how the pandemic could evolve.

Under the first, the pandemic comes under control relatively quickly as its spread rate decreases over three to four months. This, the UN said, would allow a relatively quick recovery in terms of public health and the economy.

But according to the second model, the pandemic spreads rapidly in poor or developing countries, mainly in Africa, Asia, and parts of the Americas.

"This leads to longer periods of closed borders and limited freedom of movement, further contributing to a global slowdown that is already underway," the UN said.