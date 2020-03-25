UN issues $ 2 billion appeal to fight virus, urges aid for other crises

WASHINGTON – Nations recovering from conflict, poverty and poor health care will not be able to contain the coronavirus without significant international assistance, risking the disease rebounding populations in recovery in a deadly global cycle, the United Nations warned in a new $ 2 billion appeal to combat the pandemic.
Even when they asked the world to fund defenses against the virus, UN officials also urged to continue donations to humanitarian crises to prevent those nations from becoming even more vulnerable to the disease.
"Countries are fighting their own catastrophes at home,quot; and "are prioritizing their citizens correctly," Mark Lowcock, the UN deputy secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency aid, said in an interview on Tuesday. "But the harsh reality is that, to protect your own people, it will be smart to help poorer countries commit to this response as well."
Money to tackle the coronavirus in 53 nations suffering from instability (in South America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia) is not immediately available. Funds will be raised over the next nine months as UN agencies and private aid organizations combine efforts for the appeal and for a new response plan to be released Wednesday during an online briefing. Details of the plan were provided in advance to The New York Times.
In Africa, which the plan identified as one of the most vulnerable regions, health services are not equipped to manage patients with coronavirus.
The plan cited reports of just 25 beds in intensive care units in Malawi public hospitals, serving a population of 17 million, and just six beds in Chad, along with a single ventilator available across the country. The plan found that there are no beds in the intensive care unit of the main infectious disease hospital in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe.
Attacks on hospitals and medical workers, including Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan, Libya, Gaza, Nigeria and Burkina Faso, have seriously degraded medical care in conflict zones, according to the plan.
Refugees fleeing political unrest and poverty in Venezuela have overwhelmed medical systems in neighboring states, as have Rohingya Muslims who faced persecution in Myanmar and escaped to Bangladesh, Lowcock said.
Palestinians living in refugee camps across the Middle East are at high risk of contracting the coronavirus in their densely populated areas of life. The UN aid agency for Palestinian refugees issued an $ 14 million emergency appeal last week to respond to the virus during what it called its worst financial crisis; The Trump administration cut its funding of approximately $ 60 million annually to the organization in 2018.
But the plan also presents a dire scenario if donor nations cut aid to humanitarian crises around the world, such as famine in Yemen and worsening civil war in Syria. An estimated 100 million people receive UN assistance for a number of urgent needs, from preventing measles and cholera to preventing malnutrition.
Without continued assistance, the plan concluded, the crisis areas "would be the perfect breeding ground for the coronavirus,quot; and could suffer millions of deaths.
The new appeal comes immediately after the record $ 18 billion raised by the UN for humanitarian crises in 2019. Lowcock acknowledged the financial strain that the coronavirus appeal would place on donor countries, but also said it was vital to maintain disease at bay.
Mr. Lowcock's agency has so far distributed $ 15 million and will announce an additional $ 60 million on Wednesday.
The World Health Organization, another UN agency, It has received nearly $ 195 million so far from donor nations and $ 69 million in committed funds. The W.H.O. has shipped masks, gloves, and other personal protective equipment to 68 countries; It has also shipped 1.5 million test kits to 120 countries.
But the overall UN response to the pandemic so far has been seen as relatively sparse and disjointed. The Security Council of 15 UN members, including the five world powers that make up its permanent members, has also been criticized for not having moved to stop the spread of the virus.
Rob Berschinski, a former top official in the State Department, the Pentagon and the White House during the Obama administration, attributed the inaction of the council against the coronavirus in large part to the political reluctance of two of its key players: the United States, where it is President Trump. it focused on the internal response and on China, where the virus originated.
"It is a massive mistake, and one that council members can rectify, if (and it is a great 'if') they can summon political will," Berschinski wrote in a Essay published Tuesday for the Just Security website, based at New York University School of Law.
It is unclear how much money the United States could commit, given Trump's suspicion of the United Nations. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has repeatedly said that the United States has provided $ 100 million in direct assistance to countries around the world, but the State Department has not provided details on where it has sent funds, or how much, despite repeated requests.
Without UN help, the 53 nations identified in Wednesday's response plan "would have no other resources,quot; to treat or protect people from the pandemic, Lowcock said.
Thomas J. Bollyky, director of the global health program at the Council on Foreign Relations, called the UN plan and the call for funding "very positive measures in settings that desperately need assistance." However, he said, the UN will need to ensure that aid workers who distribute care to coronavirus patients do not get sick, highlighting the need for training and equipment that can quickly detect the infection.
If the coronavirus "takes hold in fragile and troubled countries, it will undermine the security and efforts of all nations to make this terrible pandemic better controlled," Bollyky said.