UN issues $ 2 billion appeal to fight virus, urges aid for other crises

WASHINGTON – Nations recovering from conflict, poverty and poor health care will not be able to contain the coronavirus without significant international assistance, risking the disease rebounding populations in recovery in a deadly global cycle, the United Nations warned in a new $ 2 billion appeal to combat the pandemic.

Even when they asked the world to fund defenses against the virus, UN officials also urged to continue donations to humanitarian crises to prevent those nations from becoming even more vulnerable to the disease.

%MINIFYHTMLabd9db24be464fa68e3687197f458e2013% %MINIFYHTMLabd9db24be464fa68e3687197f458e2014%

"Countries are fighting their own catastrophes at home,quot; and "are prioritizing their citizens correctly," Mark Lowcock, the UN deputy secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency aid, said in an interview on Tuesday. "But the harsh reality is that, to protect your own people, it will be smart to help poorer countries commit to this response as well."

%MINIFYHTMLabd9db24be464fa68e3687197f458e2015% %MINIFYHTMLabd9db24be464fa68e3687197f458e2016%

Money to tackle the coronavirus in 53 nations suffering from instability (in South America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia) is not immediately available. Funds will be raised over the next nine months as UN agencies and private aid organizations combine efforts for the appeal and for a new response plan to be released Wednesday during an online briefing. Details of the plan were provided in advance to The New York Times.