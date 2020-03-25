UK tax on foreign nurses must be removed | NHS

%MINIFYHTMLb57c65594a2080895d0e53cbc58397c611% %MINIFYHTMLb57c65594a2080895d0e53cbc58397c612%

As the UK prepares to enter the peak phase of the coronavirus case curve, the point where it expects the most critical patients at the same time, the country's National Health Service (NHS) faces the greatest challenge in its 72 year history.

It is gearing up to deal with a perfect storm of critical care staffing and beds as emergency services and health care delivery are at risk of being overwhelmed by patients needing critical care due to the global pandemic .

The UK has fewer doctors and nurses serving its population than many countries in the developed world.

According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the UK only has 2.8 doctors and 7.8 nurses for every 1,000 people in the population, ranking it below Costa Rica, Russia, and Hungary, but slightly above the United States and Canada.

The average in the 36 OECD countries was 3.5 doctors and 8.8 nurses. The United Kingdom has the second lowest number of doctors in the main European nations in relation to its population. Only Poland occupies a lower place.

This understaffing is compounded by the continued brain drain of foreign NHS workers.

More than 22,000 citizens of the European Union (EU) have left the NHS since the country's referendum on leaving the EU in 2016.

Responses from 88 NHS hospitals trust freedom of information inquiries They have revealed that the 22,600 EU citizens who left the service in the last three years included 8,800 nurses and midwives.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has been criticized for saying that EU immigrants have been "treating Britain as its own" for a long time.

The UK government sought to address the exodus of NHS migrant workers by creating a new "NHS visa"Last November, in order to make it quicker, easier and cheaper for foreign doctors and nurses to work in the UK. But this has been undermined by the rise in what has been called,quot;nursing tax"although it applies to all foreign health workers.

This is the annual immigration health surcharge (IHS) that they must pay if they want to apply for the new NHS visa.

The IHS must be paid by applicants and their dependents who apply for permission to enter the country under the UK Domestic Immigration Rules (those who apply from outside the UK) unless for six months or less. Short-term visitor visa applicants are not required to pay.

This charge will increase from £ 400-624 ($ 475-741) in October 2020, the government announced. The increase was confirmed during the Budget on March 11, which Chancellor Rishi Sunak presented to Parliament.

An accompanying cost policy document set: "This measure increases the Health Immigration Surcharge from the current level of £ 400 per year to £ 624 per year for each non-EEA temporary migrant surcharge (including dependents)."

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has repeatedly called on the government to remove the "cruel and ruthless,quot; surcharge after calculating that many will have to work for more than a month just to pay it.

The fee is paid for each member of a migrating family (a little less for children: £ 470). This means that health workers from popular recruiting places like the Philippines and India who come to the UK with a spouse and two children will have to pay the government over 2,000 pounds ($ 2,376) a year for the privilege of working in the NHS since October this year.

RCN analysis it shows that it will take the same nurse 183 hours to "pay,quot; this fee before they see any benefit from their salary.

This migrant payment is in addition to their income tax and National Security payments that the government deducts from their wages.

The RCN has criticized The UK government for this prohibitive immigration policy, stating that it is "morally questionable,quot; for foreign nurses to "pay the health surcharge, since they pay national insurance and income taxes, in addition to providing a vital service to the public,quot;.

Indeed, foreign nurses are being hit with a double tax for working in the UK, through the migrant "nurse tax,quot; and also their standard and compulsory contributions to national insurance and income taxes.

The extent to which health and care services in the UK now depend on staff from outside the EU, with 568,000 employees on the NHS at the moment, for social care and in other areas is clear.

Right now, during its biggest demand-and-supply challenge, the NHS needs more foreign NHS personnel rather than a prohibitive "nursing tax,quot; policy that discourages migrant workers from joining.

During the December 2019 election campaign, Prime Minister Boris Johnson committed "The NHS is the top priority of this nation's Conservative Government. Therefore, we will deliver 50,000 more nurses."

If the UK government is really serious about wanting to welcome the supply of additional NHS personnel from home and abroad, particularly at this time of critical need, it should remove the nursing tax on migrant NHS workers. .

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.