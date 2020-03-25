UK: Coronavirus emergency bill to become law in days | Coronavirus pandemic news

%MINIFYHTML7f33a6f8b33dfc64e946826638ecdffe11% %MINIFYHTML7f33a6f8b33dfc64e946826638ecdffe12%

The upper house of the UK Parliament has approved emergency legislation designed to help the government tackle the coronavirus outbreak, paving the way for the powerful bill to become law.

Wednesday's development paves the way for laws creating temporary powers in different areas, from giving police and immigration officials the ability to detain people to protect public health, to allowing people to quit their jobs to be volunteers in the National Health Service.

Plus:

Having been approved by the lower house elected by parliament earlier this week, the bill now only requires the rubber stamp of royal assent before it officially becomes law.

The fast-paced, 329-page emergency bill, which has met little opposition, is expected to become law later this week.

Lord Falconer of Thoroton, of the opposition Labor Party, said he supported the powers.

"In normal times it would be completely unacceptable. These are not normal times.

"As long as the emergency lasts and these powers are needed, they should be available to the government."

In recent interviews with Al Jazeera, human rights experts said draconian measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus were understandable in the short term, even if they limited civil liberties, but warned global governments not to abuse their powers.