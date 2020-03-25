UCSC Teaching Assistant Strike: Revolt of Academic Juniors | U.S

%MINIFYHTML3980ec916068f3fba4281f9ccf8e9cb611% %MINIFYHTML3980ec916068f3fba4281f9ccf8e9cb612%

On February 28, the University of California, Santa Cruz (UCSC) fired 82 faculty aides for demanding higher wages to pay the area's high cost of living.

In December, after months back and forth with the university administration, around 200 teacher assistants went on a "wild,quot; strike, a strike not officially endorsed by their union, and announced that they would retain students' fall grades. college until a cost-of-living adjustment of $ 1,412 was made to their wages.

In response, the university extended the deadline for submitting the ratings and encouraged workers to end their strike immediately. When the workers refused to budge, he proposed a need-based housing allowance worth $ 2,500 per year, which translates into a meager $ 200 increase in monthly wages. When workers also rejected this offer, the university unilaterally terminated the contracts of 54 teaching assistants who had already received spring appointments and told 28 others that they will no longer be considered for contract renewal.

The university's decision left dozens of struggling teaching assistants unable to pay rent or buy food amid a global pandemic. Meanwhile, several foreign workers whose visas are sponsored by the university are at risk of being deported.

However, teaching assistants working on the University of California campuses are unwilling to back down. More teaching assistants promised to retain winter grades and more than 500 graduate students pledged not accept positions made available by the dismissal of his colleagues.

While the ongoing strike is undoubtedly linked to the local housing crisis, it is also a symptom of a more fundamental problem at the national level: the systematic exploitation of teaching assistants by academic institutions.

The vicious circle of exploitation.

Denying The basic labor rights of graduate students are a long-standing tradition in American universities. This systematic exploitation is possible thanks to oversupply of doctoral candidates in the academic market.

Investigation shows that in terms of future salary or employment, there is only a small additional incentive (or premium) for a person to seek a doctorate rather than less expensive and costly labor meteraster degree While a doctorate is a basic requirement for an academic career, the academic market it does not create enough additional jobs to accommodate the large number of doctorates awarded each year. This leaves many doctors and candidates unable to find work in their chosen fields.

Despite this well-established fact, however, thousands of young idealists continue to seek doctorates each year, believing that a doctorate would provide them with a respected position in society, that they would be given the opportunity to contribute to global scientific knowledge, and that the market Academic would eventually value your specialized knowledge.

Meanwhile, universities, despite being well aware of excessive market saturation, continue to accept high numbers of PhD candidates in an attempt to use them as cheap labor to generate higher research and teaching results.

When entering a graduate program, most doctoral candidates are employed as teaching assistants. As part of this work, they provide multiple hours of classroom instruction to undergraduate students, do weekly office hours, assignments, and tests, do rubrics, and answer keys to weekly assignments. Their roles vary by university and program, but nearly all teaching assistants do most aspects of instructional work related to college education. They do not give lectures, as they are the responsibility of the teachers. Even then, the instructional hours of teaching assistants often exceed the lecture hours of teachers.

Most teaching assistants are required to sign fixed-hour contracts that limit their work time to 20 hours a week, but their workload often exceeds this limit. Supposedly, these contracts are designed to protect teaching assistants from exploitation and ensure they have enough time each week to focus on their own studies. However, they are used by university administrations simply to keep weekly wages low.

Beyond directly contributing to the education of undergraduate students, teaching assistants also significantly increase the research results of the universities they work for.

First, by providing classroom instruction, maintaining office hours, and grading documents, teaching assistants allow faculty to find the time to focus on their own research and indirectly increase the university's research output. Second, they conduct their own research under the direction of their teachers. While his well-established advisers sometimes Enlisting as the first author on the resulting research papers, doctoral candidates often do the work alone on their own to bring these projects to fruition by spending tireless hours in laboratories conducting experiments, conducting surveys and interviews, and collecting data.

However, none of these significant contributions appears to be sufficient for teaching assistants to be recognized as workers in the United States. Although public universities have recognized their right to unionize and negotiate wages, some of the private ones are stillfighting to prevent teacher assistants from acquiring even this basic right. In fact, under the Trump administration, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) attempted to ban the right to organize entirely, through federal law.

Meanwhile, almost all academic institutions in the United States attempt to legitimize their refusal to pay their teaching assistants living wages by claiming that these "students,quot; also receive "intangible payments,quot; in the form of tuition waivers. For example, according to a report Published by the Washington Post in 1996, Robert Arnold, the then vice chancellor of Ohio State University, argued that teaching assistants' salaries were equivalent to assistant professors when their tuition waivers were counted. This argument is flawed at its core, since graduate students do not receive any tuition in class or enroll in courses beyond the first years of their PhD life. During the remainder of their time as PhD candidates (ranging from three to five years), they generally only receive supervision in research, in most cases the chair of their thesis / dissertation committee.

This so-called invisible "payment,quot;, made in the form of tuition waivers, can be added to the reasons why higher education in the United States resembles a pyramid or Ponzi scheme. However, academic institutions continue to insist that they are paying their teaching assistants by paying tuition fees they never receive. This argument is so compelling to many that the Trump administration recently proposed to tax such tuition waivers. If that proposal had been approved, thousands of graduate students across the United States would have paid taxes out of pocket for money they had never seen in their bank accounts. While dodging that bullet, the insecurities generated by the movement prevail.

In the United States, the functioning of the academic market depends on the exploitation of doctoral candidates. It is a vicious circle. Universities accept large numbers of college students to generate higher tuition fees, then employ large numbers of doctoral candidates, whom they pay next to nothing, to teach these college students. This allows them to increase their teaching productivity, research results, and rankings without much effort and investment, and in turn, receive more undergraduate applications.

Although this exploitation system affects all doctoral candidates, it hurts international students, who account for more than half of the US doctoral population. USA, most. First, despite not receiving living wages as teaching assistants, international students are not allowed to earn supplemental income by working in other jobs due to visa restrictions. Second, for the same reasons, universities know that international doctoral candidates are less likely to protest against the low wages on offer. If they end up, for whatever reason, they end up facing the risk of deportation.

Times of change

While exploitation of doctoral candidates continues at a steady rate in the United States, this massive but unrecognized workforce is now struggling.

In the past two years, whether at eminent private universities like Harvard or Columbia, or in famous public university systems such as California or Texas, teaching and research assistants have taken to the streets in large numbers with demands ranging from the right to unionize to a living wage.

Despite the massive layoffs, teaching assistants from the University of California, Santa Cruz are still determined to continue their fight for a living wage. The sheer speed at which such protests have spread in recent years should in itself compel universities to break the vicious cycle of exploitation and begin to appreciate the workers who help these institutions to function and prosper. Otherwise, the revolt of academic juniors may soon cause the "Empire of the Mind," which is the American academy, to crumble.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.