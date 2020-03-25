Twitter says the real housewives Gizelle Bryant is starting to age badly! (Photos)

Gizelle Bryant has long been viewed as one of the most beautiful women in the Bravo & # 39; s Real Housewives franchises.

Well today Gizelle is going viral, after a photo of her leaked online. And people on Twitter are making harsh comments about Gizelle, claiming that she is aging prematurely.

Gizelle released a new photo of herself, sporting a sleek new look of hair courtesy of Nene Leakes' sleek wig line.

The 49-year-old stunner from Real Housewives of Potomac, who has kept things hilariously real until the moment she and her family remain in quarantine, changed her characteristic long blonde look.

Gizelle usually hits red carpet events with long blonde wavy locks. Now, it's featuring a sleek, new, mid-length look, and we have Nene, the star of Real Housewives Of Atlanta, to thank.

Here is the new photo of her:

But not everyone is happy with Gizelle's new look. The overwhelming answer is that the new look "ages,quot; Gizelle. Many on Twitter say that with her new look, Gizelle is starting to "get too old."

Here are some of the comments;