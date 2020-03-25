Home Entertainment Twitter says the real housewives Gizelle Bryant is starting to age badly!...

Twitter says the real housewives Gizelle Bryant is starting to age badly! (Photos)

Bradley Lamb
Gizelle Bryant has long been viewed as one of the most beautiful women in the Bravo & # 39; s Real Housewives franchises.

Well today Gizelle is going viral, after a photo of her leaked online. And people on Twitter are making harsh comments about Gizelle, claiming that she is aging prematurely.

Gizelle released a new photo of herself, sporting a sleek new look of hair courtesy of Nene Leakes' sleek wig line.

The 49-year-old stunner from Real Housewives of Potomac, who has kept things hilariously real until the moment she and her family remain in quarantine, changed her characteristic long blonde look.

