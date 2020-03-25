Twitter blocks The Federalist account on coronavirus ‘chickenpox parties’ tweet

On Wednesday, Twitter briefly blocked the conservative site The federalists counts for suggesting that people are deliberately exposed to the new coronavirus. The federalist He promoted the medically inappropriate idea of ​​"chickenpox medical parties,quot; to infect young, healthy people with the virus under controlled quarantine.

The tweet was removed for violating the social media platform's policies, and a Twitter spokesperson says The edge that "the account was temporarily blocked for violating Twitter Rules regarding COVID-19,quot;.

Twitter Bans Coronavirus-Related Content That "goes directly against the guidance of authoritative sources of global and local public health information." That includes tweets that promote ineffective or counterproductive treatments, deny the effectiveness of measures such as social distancing, or contradict known public health facts.

The federalist He was tweeting an article in which an Oregon doctor urged readers to "seriously consider an unconventional approach,quot; to the pandemic. But "unconventional,quot; is a bit of an understatement. The hospital system is overloaded even without deliberate infections, and unlike chickenpox, we do not know how long immunity to COVID-19 lasts. In other words, hosting a coronavirus "chickenpox party,quot; is a very bad idea.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a global blockade and thousands of deaths, as well as economic chaos. The United States has the third highest number of confirmed cases, after China and Italy. Congress is trying to mitigate economic damage with a stimulus package.

President Donald Trump has chronically downplayed the risk of coronavirus infection and made falsely optimistic claims about new treatments and vaccines, recently alarming experts by suggesting that social distancing restrictions end on Easter Sunday. Other Republicans have downplayed the threat or argued that some Americans should accept an increased risk of death to allow the country to abandon the blockade. Social media platforms have to decide when these statements could have a negative effect on the larger pandemic response, sometimes sparking anger in the process.

Earlier this week, the blogging platform Medium removed an article by technologist and former member of the Mitt Romney campaign team, Aaron Ginn. Ginn claimed that the COVID-19 response was being fueled by "hysteria,quot; or a "fear of the mob." A Medium spokesperson said The edge that Ginn's essay violated the rules against "controversial, suspicious and extreme content,quot;, which cover distorted or pseudoscientific arguments that could have serious social repercussions.

"Every day, we are removing coronavirus-related posts that violate our rules," the spokesperson said.

Twitter also placed a warning on the article when it was later republished elsewhere, telling readers who clicked on the link that it was "potentially harmful or associated with a violation of Twitter's Terms of Service."

Ginn & # 39; Medium's article did not fit the stereotype of misinformation posts on social media, which often incorporate alarmist exaggerations, blatantly fabricated facts, or miracle cure scams. But critics like the University of Washington biology professor Carl Bergstrom logical jumps cited who painted a misleading, though widely cited, portrait of the pandemic. The Wall Street Journal & # 39; s However, the editorial board criticized Medium's decision and urged the platforms not to "demand compliance with the judgment of expert institutions, even though many of those institutions regrettably judged the situation months or weeks ago."

Facebook also recently released a guide to COVID-19 cheating and disinformation, drawing a line around the content that could "contribute to impending physical harm." That includes statements like saying that social distancing doesn't work, something Facebook says it recently began to remove. It does not include more abstract statements such as "conspiracy theories about the origin of the virus,quot;, which are not considered immediately harmful, but can be disqualified and marked with a warning label, like other false information on the platform.