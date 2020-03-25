Twenty years struggles with work-life balance – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5
<pre><pre>Grandma is too busy to take care of children - The Denver Post

Dear Amy: My boyfriend and I are 20 years old. We have been in a long distance relationship for 18 months.

%MINIFYHTML3c7204e2c43a2b7168fa788ca5c0d18c11%%MINIFYHTML3c7204e2c43a2b7168fa788ca5c0d18c12%

He is my first great love and relationship. Now our current (albeit tentative) plan is to move in together after my Ph.D. it's done and your business settles. He is very supportive and I am happy to be with him. However, I'm not sure if I'm ready.

I have lost myself because I put so much energy, time, and effort into our relationship, rather than investing in myself. I became emotional and am not as productive or disciplined as before. I don't know how to balance myself, as this is my first relationship. I am not sure if a relationship is good for me or if I am ready to be in one. I want to focus and invest in myself without its influence because I am afraid of losing myself even more.

My boyfriend wants to be supportive, but we both have no idea. Should we break or find a balance?

Is there a way to be in a relationship and remain your most productive / professional self in your 20s?

– Unsafe

Dear insecure: Regardless of the plans they have made, they must mark that feeling in their guts. Your first 20 years is a time of emotional development and exploration, and in that sense, your concern about this shows that you are on the right track.

The ideal, for you, for your boy and for everyone, is to find a healthy balance in your life and your relationships. It is not unusual to feel that you have "lost,quot; when you first fall in love. It's called "falling,quot; for a reason. That feeling of falling through space is exciting, but it's also terrifying. And yes, obsessively nurturing a relationship will slow your own personal and professional progress. Remember, the main relationship in your life will always be the one you have with yourself.

You must choose to live wherever your Ph.D. It takes you, to build a career in your field, and no, given how you feel, you shouldn't live together until you are absolutely sure.

If you move to your city, renting a room in a group home (instead of living together) might be a good idea for you.

Dear Amy: Why is there a stigma about living with your parents?

%MINIFYHTML3c7204e2c43a2b7168fa788ca5c0d18c13%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here