Twenty years struggles with work-life balance – Up News Info

Dear Amy: My boyfriend and I are 20 years old. We have been in a long distance relationship for 18 months.

%MINIFYHTML3c7204e2c43a2b7168fa788ca5c0d18c11% %MINIFYHTML3c7204e2c43a2b7168fa788ca5c0d18c12%

He is my first great love and relationship. Now our current (albeit tentative) plan is to move in together after my Ph.D. it's done and your business settles. He is very supportive and I am happy to be with him. However, I'm not sure if I'm ready.

I have lost myself because I put so much energy, time, and effort into our relationship, rather than investing in myself. I became emotional and am not as productive or disciplined as before. I don't know how to balance myself, as this is my first relationship. I am not sure if a relationship is good for me or if I am ready to be in one. I want to focus and invest in myself without its influence because I am afraid of losing myself even more.

My boyfriend wants to be supportive, but we both have no idea. Should we break or find a balance?

Is there a way to be in a relationship and remain your most productive / professional self in your 20s?

– Unsafe

Dear insecure: Regardless of the plans they have made, they must mark that feeling in their guts. Your first 20 years is a time of emotional development and exploration, and in that sense, your concern about this shows that you are on the right track.

The ideal, for you, for your boy and for everyone, is to find a healthy balance in your life and your relationships. It is not unusual to feel that you have "lost,quot; when you first fall in love. It's called "falling,quot; for a reason. That feeling of falling through space is exciting, but it's also terrifying. And yes, obsessively nurturing a relationship will slow your own personal and professional progress. Remember, the main relationship in your life will always be the one you have with yourself.

You must choose to live wherever your Ph.D. It takes you, to build a career in your field, and no, given how you feel, you shouldn't live together until you are absolutely sure.

If you move to your city, renting a room in a group home (instead of living together) might be a good idea for you.

Dear Amy: Why is there a stigma about living with your parents?

In many cultures around the world, multi-generational homes are considered the norm. There is no stigma.

My house is located in a very high income area where people pay up to two thirds of their income for housing.

I decided to rent two rooms. My tenants each have their own area in the house, just like me. My tenants are my adult children. All expenses are divided equally, as are household chores as defined in our tenant agreement.

We respect each other's privacy.

The advantages of this agreement allow each of us to pay much less than we would pay alone. We can all live in a well-maintained and pleasant home in a part of the country we love.

We take care of others' pets when someone is out.

We live with people we know and trust.

So far, this is working well for us.

– Lea, in Santa Cruz, California.

Dear Read: This arrangement sounds ideal. I agree with you that the American concept of resilient individualism may have created a stigma about adults living with their parents, but this same concept also allows you to ignore the stigma and live as you wish.

Dear Amy: His advice for "Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow,quot; was out of line.

This girl's volleyball coach had insisted that she shave her armpits and legs.

She wears a "uniform,quot;, as in, the coach wants her team to look "uniform,quot;.

If this young woman wants to play volleyball so badly, then she must follow the coaches' rules.

Sure, there is gender discrimination in the world, but this smacks of too much micro-feedback, and calling it discrimination goes too far.

Instead of supporting the coach and his idea of ​​how to be proud of his team, you decide in favor of a young teenager who now learns that he can overlook the school administrator for stupid things.

– Margie

Dear Margie: In my opinion, demanding that this young athlete shave her body is the essence of "micro-feedback,quot;. As I said in my answer, unless male volleyball players are also asked to shave, I think this girl should be left alone.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)