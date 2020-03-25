TV comedy director Kelly Park signs with CAA – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML256e49f706f53c9eff9718ad49b2203611% %MINIFYHTML256e49f706f53c9eff9718ad49b2203612%

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed the representation of the director of the multi-camera television series Kelly Park. His resume includes comedies like The neighborhood, Family meeting, The Big Show Show, the Crazy for You revival and the next Country comfort.

After launching her career as a marketer and project manager in the tech and advertising industries, Park debuted as a director on an episode of Netflix season 2. Alexa and Katie – One of seven series recently honored by the Television Academy as programs that have harnessed the power of television to inspire social change.

Her help credits also include episodes of Country Comfort, Sydney to the max, Raven’s Home, Bunk’d, Just Roll with It Y Coop and Cami ask the world. She has also worked on

A student of Groundlings and Second City Improv Theater, Park also continues to serve as an acting coach, working on current and past series including Family reunion, Alexa and Katie, Knight Squad, School of Rock Y Bella and the Bulldogs.

