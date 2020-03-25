Trump says he "would love,quot; to reopen the United States before Easter even as the nation's death toll exceeds 700

%MINIFYHTMLa4bd6f82abc0c50c4b65cf6c77fcc86811% %MINIFYHTMLa4bd6f82abc0c50c4b65cf6c77fcc86812%

President Trump said Tuesday that he wants the United States. "Opened"for Easter Sunday, which falls on April 12, despite the acceleration of coronavirus cases across the country. Trump's comments came during a town hall on Fox News in which he noted impatience with the widespread closure of business and the consequent economic slowdown. "

But Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Safety, said on "Up News Info Evening News,quot; that he believes it "will take at least until Easter to begin to see the impact of the social distancing measures that have had been implemented in the last week. "

As of Tuesday night, there were more than 54,800 reported cases in the US. USA And more than 780 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

