Trump defends Bill Socorro's $ 25 million disbursement to Kennedy Center – Deadline

Some Fox News hosts have criticized an article in the massive $ 2 billion coronavirus relief package: $ 25 million for the Kennedy Center.

But President Donald Trump, in his daily press conference on Wednesday, defended the disbursement and said that the arts organization "has suffered a lot" because it has been forced to cancel the performances and close during the crisis.

"It was $ 35 million, but we made 10, but I'm a fan of that," he said. “The Kennedy Center has suffered a lot because nobody can go there. It is essentially closed. And they need some financing. I said, ‘Look, that was a Democratic request. That was not my request. "And I said, you have to give them something. It's something they wanted. The Democrats have treated us fairly."

Related story What the $ 2 billion coronavirus relief bill means for the entertainment industry

The Kennedy Center canceled all performances until May 10, including Once on this island Y Soundtrack & # 39; 63. Washington National Opera Porgy and Bess will be rescheduled.

Trump said spending at the Kennedy Center was a "lousy bite," but "that's how life works."

"That said, the Kennedy Center does a beautiful job, a wonderful job," he said.

The bill also reportedly includes $ 75 million for the National Endowment for the Arts and $ 75 million for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The final text has not yet been published.

Under a recent version of the bill, the money for the Kennedy Center would be "to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus, nationally or internationally, including funds for deep cleaning and information technology to improve teleworking capacity and to operations and maintenance requirements related to the consequences of the coronavirus. "

On Tuesday, Fox News's Dana Perino criticized the funding as the "new bridge to nowhere." Some Republicans in Congress have also criticized the disbursement.

But in a statement, the Kennedy Center said they provide employment for 3,000 people and compensation for 1,000 artists, but that they are suffering a loss of ticket income.

"Our workforce includes artists, programmers, production and administrative staff, ushers, bartenders, food service employees, parking attendants, and many more, all of whom have been affected or will soon be affected by the closure of the Kennedy Center. "the organization said. said. “The ability to fulfill our mandatory mission is at risk. As a result, federal aid funding is the only way we will be able to reopen the nation's cultural center when our government officials tell us it is safe to do so. "