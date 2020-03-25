Trick Dad has a message about being quarantined: "I'm sick of this shit!"

%MINIFYHTML3be120aa95156a4a4ab087c88a2cfe1411% %MINIFYHTML3be120aa95156a4a4ab087c88a2cfe1412%

Roommates, if we're being totally honest, most of us are a little tired of being quarantined. Of course, it's totally necessary right now, but cabin fever has become real for many, including Trick Daddy. He recently jumped on social media to blow off steam for being forced to stay inside … and let's say he's beyond.

It is a natural reaction to feel a little frustrated as the self-quarantine will continue for the foreseeable future. Well, apparently Trick Daddy has had enough already, and to express how he feels about the whole thing, he turned to his Instagram and posted a video.

%MINIFYHTML3be120aa95156a4a4ab087c88a2cfe1413% %MINIFYHTML3be120aa95156a4a4ab087c88a2cfe1414%

This is what Trick said about life in quarantine:

%MINIFYHTML3be120aa95156a4a4ab087c88a2cfe1415% %MINIFYHTML3be120aa95156a4a4ab087c88a2cfe1416%

"I'm sick of this shit. I'm sick of the whole quarantine thing. I'm sick of it, me. I have the strip club closed. I have a thousand motherf ** kin 'ones I did for a motherf ** kin & "Two and a half weeks. Well? I got the charge on my two phones for the first time in my mother's life and then everyone talked about,quot; it's just a lock. "

He continued, adding:

"No, that's not a f ** kin lock." That is not a bull run! This is a big f ** kin 'problem. You try to control us. What is blocked is everything I have in the county jail, the federal penitentiary, the state penitentiary. That's in closing. "

We hate to tell Trick, but he may want to feel comfortable because this is the new normal in the coming weeks … or months.

Roommates, what do you think about this?