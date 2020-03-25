Toya Johnson Celebrates Robert Rushing's Mother's Birthday: See the Sweet Message You Have for Mrs. Shirley

Toya Johnson celebrates the birthday of Robert Rushing's mother. Ms. Shirley receives an emotional message from Toya, who also shared a sweet photo on her social media account to mark this important event in the family.

‘You are such a wonderful grandmother and you are an even more spectacular mother. However, nothing compares to how amazing you are a mother-in-law. ❤️Happy birthday to the sweetest mother-in-law ever! You have always made me feel loved, and I hope you feel the same on your special day. I love you Mrs. Shirley & # 39; & # 39; Toya captioned her post.

Someone said, "Aww look at a baby when he was a baby, they grow up so fast it's so cute."

A commenter posted this: ‘Such a lovely photo. I hope everyone stays safe and healthy "Xx,quot; and a follower said, "Happy birthday, Aunt Shirley … I love you."

Another follower posted: ‘Happy birthday to your mother-in-law. May God continue to bless her. "

Someone else said: ‘This is what Reign looks like! her grandmother! such a beautiful photo HBD Ms. Shirley enjoy your special day God bless you. "

Another follower posted this: to @toyajohnson, you can always tell a man that he was raised by an amazing woman, all his booty just hit different! Happy birthday to your mother-in-law. "

A fan wrote: to @toyajohnson There's nothing like a Mrs. Shirley. Strict but fair hand. It doesn't make sense, but it does have the best sense of humor. Person by person and will give you what you have. Its truth can sometimes hurt, but its wisdom will never hurt you. "

Another commenter said: y and she raised a terrific man! I am so happy that you have finally had your happiness forever. You deserve it. Happy birthday 🎂 ’

Ad

In other news, Toya and her future husband are answering various questions about their relationship that fans have been dying to know the answer for a long time.



Post views:

0 0