Tourists in limbo at Kuala Lumpur airport for coronavirus closure | News

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Fifteen adults and one child are trapped at the Kuala Lumpur airport after they were sent back from various airports when countries closed their borders to foreign arrivals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 16 passengers have boarded flights from Kuala Lumpur since the beginning of last week to regional destinations, but were denied entry and were sent back to Malaysia.

Russian citizen Val Azure, who volunteered at an Afghan community center on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, decided to return to her home in Thailand, where she lived with her son for seven years, after the center was asked to close her doors. doors last week.

"I decided to go back before things got really bad," Azure said. "I booked tickets with AirAsia and obtained health certificates to demonstrate that we don't have coronaviruses that the airline told me we needed to fly with. I also bought insurance."

Azure said that she and her son were denied entry to Thailand and were returned to Malaysia. (Val Azure)

But after landing Monday at Bangkok's Don Mueang International Airport, Azure and her son were detained at a checkpoint.

"There were a lot of soldiers with guns and doctors. We showed them our health and insurance certificates, but they said it was not enough. They said we also needed to get blood test results."

Danuta Matysiak, one of the four Polish citizens on the same flight, was also detained at the Bangkok airport.

"We had no idea that we needed this special documentation because the situation continues to change," he said. "Suddenly they say that a health certificate is not enough and they also want a blood test. That's where our problems started."

Then an AirAsia representative told the group that the airline would take them back to Kuala Lumpur and make sure they could go through Malaysian immigration. "The preparation told us that we will not have a problem and said 'go back to Malaysia and everything will be fine'."

Airport closures worldwide

Kuala Lumpur is not the only airport affected by border closures that have left thousands of people stranded at airports around the world.

At Moscow's Vnukovo airport, riot police were called to check on Uzbek workers waiting for more than a week for special charter flights to Tashkent.

At the Bali airport, more than 130 British tourists, whose flights were denied landing permits at transfer points such as Singapore and Hong Kong, are calling on the British government to evacuate them.

At the Istanbul airport, more than 1,000 Algerians are stranded because Algeria does not accept international flights.

For the group that returned to Kuala Lumpur from Bangkok, it marked the next step in their terrible experience.

Passengers said they approached the AirAsia transfer counter, but instead of receiving the assistance they say they were promised, they were told to contact their embassies.

"They said the man we spoke with works for Thai AirAsia, a separate company, and that it is not their responsibility, and that we should contact our embassies," Azure said. "We were all in shock. We couldn't believe what they were saying."

Matysiak said the Polish embassy in Kuala Lumpur was unable to help, so members of his group bought new tickets for London. But they are concerned that they will not be able to fly to Poland when they arrive in the UK.

"Right now, the situation is terrifying," he said. "All the borders are closing and we are not sure what is happening in London. We have already bought three tickets and lost a lot of money. It turned out to be the most expensive party of our lives."

Sleeping on the floor

Azure said it could buy tickets to Russia, but added that it couldn't pay for them.

"Tickets are extremely expensive, $ 3,000 or $ 4,000. And I haven't been to Russia in seven years. I don't have a single contact there and nowhere to stay."

Ajmal Yasinwas, a Pakistani citizen, was on another AirAsia flight but is also stuck in Kuala Lumpur.

"I have worked in Malaysia for 12 years. On Monday, I flew to Jakarta to be with my wife and children. She is Indonesian and I have legal residence. But they did not let me in because I did not have a health certificate and sent me back here.

"For the past seven days, I have been sleeping on the floor of this airport. They do not even allow me to get my luggage to change clothes. We can use the bathroom but there are no showers. Normally, I pray five times a day, but I cannot pray here because I smell. "

Despite having permanent residence, Yasinwas said it was returned upon arrival in Indonesia (Val Azure)

Out of your control

An AirAsia spokesperson told Al Jazeera that the airlines "continue to do everything possible to assist all guests affected by interrupted service at this time, but the situation is beyond the control of the airline."

Airport officials in Kuala Lumpur are providing free meals to the group of 16.

But on Tuesday night, security guards confiscated Azure's son's only toy: a small soccer ball.

"They took it away from him, saying this is not a playground. That's understandable, but it was his only form of entertainment, so his morale is pretty low today," Azure said.

The group had planned to wait until the Malaysian tourist ban ends on March 31. But on Wednesday, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced an extension of the ban until April 14.

"The Russian embassy told me that we will not be held at the airport for that long and that we will probably be transferred to an immigration detention center," Azure said.

"I don't want my son to experience the detention center, but I can't afford to fly to Russia. My embassy is asking AirAsia to pay for the flights because they got us into this situation, but even if they do, I don't do it We don't have enough money for a hotel when we get there and it's still very cold in Russia. We don't even have jackets. I don't know what we're going to do. "