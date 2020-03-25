Tory Lanez hangs up from a fan on IG Live for refusing to speak to him for him

%MINIFYHTML418101e95cc464c55fb2ea370070f7d011% %MINIFYHTML418101e95cc464c55fb2ea370070f7d012%

As the Ethiopian fan keeps insisting it won't bother the camera, the Canadian rapper says, 'Possibly you have a closet? Because we are going to hang this shit.

To entertain your Instagram followers in the middle of the quarantine period, Tory Lanez He decided to hold a live session in which fans could join and chat. Unfortunately for a certain Ethiopian fan, her time to interact with the Canadian rapper was cut short because she refused to speak for him.

During the session, the devotee told Tory that he only wanted to greet her, but the latter did not buy her. "You have to show me something about Ethiopia right now, like you're not about to introduce yourself and not show me. You know, we just wanted to know what's going on, what's going on." he said.

However, the fan insisted she wouldn't bother with the camera, prompting Tory to force her to do something else that was "remarkable." In response, he admitted, "I have no talent. I can't sing or anything … I'm good at twerk, but I don't want twerk. Too many people are watching." And that was apparently the drop that filled the glass before Tory hung it up.

Right before he did, he said, "Possibly do you have a closet? Because we're going to hang this shit."

Some people considered their action fun, others thought otherwise. "So you can't come to Live and say hi. You have to go. I hate this place," said one. Another called it "rude," while another commented, "Why do these men think it's okay to ask a woman to literally look down on herself"?

"He is not good! And I am proud of her. Don't lower yourself so much for anyone!" Someone else wrote, as one more person praised the girl for refusing to speak to Tory: "Pretty girl. So happy she held on to her weapons. You don't have to bend down at all!"