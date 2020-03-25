Tory Lanez accused of fleeing after hitting man

Instagram

The same day, the musician, who has just released his new song & # 39; W & # 39 ;, launched on Instagram with some special guests, including Bryson Tiller, Timbaland and Justin Bieber.

Tory Lanez He was allegedly involved in a verbal altercation with a boy. The man claimed that the rapper hit him before running away. He reached his Instagram account to share a video of his alleged verbal altercation.

In the video that the man, who is named Joshua Benoit on Instagram, uploaded on Tuesday, March 24, Tory could be seen yelling at him before throwing a punch at him. "Me @torylanez, are you going to punch me and run away? I'm not one to take me to social media about things, but I contacted you many times and this is the only way I can get your attention," Benoit wrote in the caption.

Also, I already saw this video going around, so it is what it is. I contacted you to solve this as men several times! We live in the same city … come to me. This is the last time I will talk about it, " continuous. Concluding the message, he asked "anyone has the full video!" To "DM ASAP me!"

The video was not long enough to give people an idea of ​​what led them to get involved in the discussion. Some people even assumed that the fight seemed on the scene. "This is your second bogus fight! Good evening," wrote one Instagram user. Also believing that the incident was untrue, another fan added: "This could be organized because it appears to have hit the air."

Tory has not yet responded to the report.

"Bieber was the first person, before Sean [Kingston], to really notice me," Tory told her viewers. Justin replied, "I saw you when you were doing rap battles in Toronto."