Top-ranked players in the Premier League, the Championship and the main leagues in Europe | Football news







Which players shone the brightest before Europe's major leagues were suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak?

Here, we look at which players have accumulated the most Power Ranking points in the Premier League, Championship, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, La Liga, Eredivisie and Primeira Liga.

First, let's take a look at who tops the table in all eight divisions. Some leagues have played more games than others, so we have used scores by 90 for players who recorded 1,000 minutes or more in their respective leagues.

The best of Europe …

Who knows? Statistically, the best player in Europe game by game this season is Lionel Messi. More surprising is the lesser-known Atalanta forward Josep Ilicic second, followed by the duo Paris Saint-Germain Kylian Mbappe Y Neymar.

We'll discuss the best results in more detail when we evaluate the cumulative totals for each league below, but there is one notable exception worth mentioning.

Kevin De Bruyne is a leading candidate for PFA Player of the Year but a teammate Riyad Mahrez, who has played just 1,384 league minutes this period, is the Premier League's highest ranked player for 90 minutes.

Premier league

In terms of the cumulative amount of points this season, he's neck and neck at the top of the Premier League list, but From Bruyne Liverpool edges right Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Kevin De Bruyne tops the Premier League power ranking

Both players are competitors with the PFA Player of the Year rubber stamp, but favorite Jordan Henderson It is only located at number 29, according to statistics.

However, it remains a top 10 dominated by Liverpool with Sadio Mane (Number 3), Virgil van Dijk (No. 4), Mohamed Salah (No. 6) and Andy Robertson (No. 10) in the mix, along with the Leicester pair Richard (No. 5) and James Maddison (No. 7) and wolf duo Adama Traore (No. 8) and Raul Jiménez (No. 9).

Championship

Tottenham is reportedly looking for a move for the QPR attacker Eberechi Eze, and it's no wonder why when England star U20 tops the championship table, driven with 12 goals and eight assists.

The 21-year-old has only a slim 500-point lead over Aleksander Mitrovic, who has scored 23 league goals to help Fulham stay six points from second place in the league table.

Known names populate top 10, with striker Brentford in demand Ollie Watkins (No. 3) narrowly following the favorites and the teammate Benrahma said (No. 10) enjoying another outstanding season.

Swansea forward Andre Ayew (No. 4) remains a solid force for the club, as does Birmingham Lukas Jutkiewicz (No. 7), while Jarrod Bowen (No. 8) is still among the elite, despite leaving Hull to join West Ham in January.

A series

A lot of Premier League players have moved to Serie A, but an experienced Italy international tops the list, Lazio forward Motionless cyrus – With 27 goals and seven assists in just 26 games.

Ciro Immobile tops the Serie A power ranking

Not far away is veteran forward Ilicic, who is helping Atalanta emerge as a new power, both domestically and in Europe, with penetrating runs, turnovers, goals and assists.

Perhaps the most surprising thing is Cristiano Ronaldo ranking only at No. 3, but still ahead of the former Premier League stars Romelu Lukaku (No. 5) and Edin Dzeko (No 6) and the coveted Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (No. 8).

the league

Some things never change. Messi missed five of Barcelona's first seven games in La Liga due to injury, but still, somehow, he's established an astonishing 29,000-point lead at the top of the Power Division ranking.

Lionel Messi tops La Liga Power ranking

Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino has placed second, ahead of former Newcastle teammate Joselu (No. 9) – mainly by hard grafting in the defensive midfield.

Real Madrid trio Karim Benzema (Number 3), Casemiro (No. 4) and Daniel Carvajal (No. 10) is among the elite, while Liverpool fans will be familiar with the Atlético de Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez at No. 7.

Bundesliga

Another unexpected starter in Germany: Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski who once again leads the Bundesliga goal table with 25 goals after an overwhelming start to the campaign.

Robert Lewandowski tops Bundesliga power ranking

But two players who could potentially make summer changes to the Premier League are in pursuit, namely RB Leipzig. Timo Werner (No. 2) and Borussia Dortmund and England extreme Jadon Sancho (Number 3).

Werner's teammate and Austria international Marcel Sabitzer (No. 4) leads the & # 39; best of the rest & # 39 ;, ahead of the former Arsenal striker Serge Gnabry (No. 5) and its typically reliable Bayern Munich counterpart Thomas muller (No 6).

Ligue 1

Kylian Mbappe tops Ligue 1 power ranking

Paris Saint-Germain sprinter Mbappe he is the best player in France once again but he has teammates Angel Di Maria (No. 2) and Neymar (No. 6) breathing down his neck, and the latter loses considerable playing time this season.

Dimitri Payet (No. 3) continues to pull the strings in Marseille since his controversial departure from West Ham, while the Lyon striker Mousa Dembele (No. 10) is constantly related to a return to England after leaving Fulham in 2016.

Eredivisie

Oussama Idrissi tops the Eredivisie Power ranking

Oussama Idrissi He currently leads the table in the Eredivisie form, helping AZ Alkmaar equal Ajax in points at the top of the league, primarily by a combination of goals, creation, dribbling and generally a threat in the last third.

Moroccan compatriot and Ajax winger bound for Chelsea Hakim Ziyech sits second, ahead of Feyenoord Steven Berghuis – the league's top scorer – and former Southampton game player Dusan Tadic (No. 4).

Primeira Liga

& # 39; Pizzi & # 39; tops the Primeira Liga Power Ranking

Bruno Fernandes He has started running at Manchester United since his successful move from Sporting Lisbon in January for a fee that could reach £ 68m, but is still number 7 on the Primeira Liga list.

In his wake, the Benfica midfielder Pizzi now he leads the way, ahead of Porto's left back and Chelsea's goal Alex Telles (No. 2) and teammates Alejandro Grimaldo (Number 3), Odisseas Vlachodimos (No. 5) and Carlos Vinicius (No. 8).